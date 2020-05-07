LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CRON, ANAB and WORX - JAKUBOWITZ LAW Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CRON :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cronos-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6411&from=1

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Class Period: May 9, 2019 - March 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ANAB :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/anaptysbio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=6411&from=1

Class Period: October 10, 2017 - November 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AnaptysBio failed to disseminate important data from the Company's Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients' use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time;and (ii) the Company's statements omitted key information from the Company's Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients' average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company's decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio's lead drug asset in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT WORX :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/scworx-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=6411&from=1

Class Period: April 13, 2020 - April 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:



JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887



SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588964/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-CRON-ANAB-and-WORX--JAKUBOWITZ-LAW-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



