LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST COTY, GOCO and BMRN - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT COTY :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/coty-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10331&from=1

Class Period : October 3, 2016 - May 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 3, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite being no stranger to beauty brand acquisitions, Coty did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions; (2) as a result, Coty had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics; (3) Coty did not have adequate infrastructure to smoothly integrate and support the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain; (4) as a result of its inadequate infrastructure, Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Coty's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Coty's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GOCO :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/gohealth-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10331&from=1

The GoHealth lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of GoHealth Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth's July 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 20, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth's efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the initial public offering.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BMRN :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=10331&from=1

Class Period : February 28, 2020 - August 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 24, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adenoassociated virus gene therapy, limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Story continues