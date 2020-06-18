LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CONN, WFC and FSCT - JAKUBOWITZ LAW PURSUES SHAREHOLDERS CLAIMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Conn's, Inc. (CONN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CONN :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/conns-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7419&from=1

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Class Period: September 3, 2019 - December 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Conn's was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn's was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) as a result, the Company's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT WFC :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/wells-fargo-company-loss-submission-form/?id=7419&from=1

Class Period: April 5, 2020 - May 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 3, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Wells Fargo planned to, and did, improperly allocate government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and/or had inadequate controls in place to prevent such misallocation; (ii) the foregoing foreseeably increased the Company's litigation risk with respect to PPP allocation, as well as increased regulatory scrutiny and/or potential enforcement actions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT FSCT :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/forescout-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7419&from=1

Class Period: February 6, 2020 - May 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 10, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Forescout was experiencing a significant and disproportionate decline in its financial performance; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Forescout's planned acquisition by Advent International Corp.; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594393/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-CONN-WFC-and-FSCT--JAKUBOWITZ-LAW-PURSUES-SHAREHOLDERS-CLAIMS



