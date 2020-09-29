LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST COG, QTT and GLNG - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT COG :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cabot-oil-gas-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=9663&from=1

Class Period : October 23, 2015 - June 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 13, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cabot had inadequate environmental controls and procedures and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to those controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, Cabot, among other issues, failed to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania's water supplies through stray gas migration; (iii) the foregoing was foreseeably likely to subject Cabot to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm; (iv) Cabot continually downplayed its potential civil and/or criminal liabilities with respect to such environmental matters; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT QTT :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/qutoutiao-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=9663&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that: a) purchased or otherwise acquired Qutoutiao American Depositary Shares pursuant and/ortraceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2018 initial public offering; and/or b) purchased or otherwise acquired Qutoutiao securities between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 19, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qutoutiao replaced its advertising agent with a related party, thereby bypassing third-party oversight of the content and quality of the advertisements; (2) the Company placed advertisements on its mobile app for products whose claims could not be substantiated and thus were considered false advertisements under applicable regulations; (3) as a result, the Company would face increasing regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm; (4) as a result, the Company's advertising revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GLNG :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/golar-lng-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=9663&from=1

Class Period : April 30, 2020 - September 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 23, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees, including the Chief Executive Officer of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. f/k/a Golar Power Limited ("Hygo"), had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its initial public offering would be significantly impaired; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Story continues