LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST BLNK, PROG and ODT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ: BLNK)

Class Period : March 6, 2020 - August 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 23, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Progenity common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement, as amended, issued in connection with Progenity's June 2020 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 27, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020 and, thus, had materially overstated its revenues, earnings and cash flows from operations for the historical financial periods provided in the registration statement; (ii) that Progenity would need to refund this overpayment in the second quarter of 2020 (the same quarter in which the initial public offering was conducted), adversely impacting its quarterly results; and (iii) that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to the Company's testing volumes, revenues and product pricing.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT)

Class Period : December 7, 2017 - April 21, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 16, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's orally administered chemotherapy agent, tesetaxel, was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) consequently, tesetaxel's commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

