Lawsuits Filed Against BIIB, PINS and SPLK - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BIIB:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/biogen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=11538&from=1
Class Period: October 22, 2019 - November 6, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding the effectiveness of aducanumab, Biogen's investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab's effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PINS:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/pinterest-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=11538&from=1
Class Period: May 16, 2019 - November 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's addressable market in the U.S. was reaching its maximum capacity; (ii) which significantly decelerated Pinterest's future ability to monetize on U.S. average revenue per user; (iii) Pinterest was at an increased risk of losing advertising revenue; (iv) and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SPLK:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/splunk-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=11538&from=1
Class Period: October 21, 2020 - December 2, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620648/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-BIIB-PINS-and-SPLK--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims