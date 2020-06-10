LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST BIDU, R and CTMX - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY /ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BIDU :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/baidu-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7271&from=1

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Class Period: March 16, 2019 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (ii) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT R :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ryder-system-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7271&from=1

Class Period: July 23, 2015 - February 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryder's financial results were inflated as a result of the Company's practice of overstating the residual values of the vehicles in its fleet; (2) there was no reasonable basis to believe that Ryder would sell its used vehicles for the amounts that it had assigned to them; (3) Ryder's residual values for its fleet of vehicles exceeded the expected future values that would be realized upon the sale of those vehicles; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CTMX :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cytomx-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7271&from=1

Class Period: May 17, 2018 - May 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (ii) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593470/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-BIDU-R-and-CTMX--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



