LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST BBBY, GSX and LOPE - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BBBY :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bed-bath-beyond-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7185&from=1

Class Period: October 2, 2019 - February 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT GSX :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/gsx-techedu-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7185&from=1

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - April 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LOPE :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/grand-canyon-education-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=7185&from=1

Class Period: January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because, following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

