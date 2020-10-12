LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AYX, AEP and TCMD - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Class Period : May 6, 2020 - August 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 19, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter, and deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, Alteryx increasingly relied on adoption licenses to attract new customers; (3) as a result and due to the nature of adoption licenses, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Class Period : November 2, 2016 - July 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 19, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company covertly participated in the “the largest public corruption case in Ohio history”; (2) the Company secretly funneled substantial funds to Ohio political organizations and politicians to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6 (“HB6”), which benefited the Company and its coal-fired generation assets; (3) the Company partially funded a massive, misleading advertising campaign in support of HB6 and in opposition to a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 by passing substantial sums through a web of dark money entities and front companies in order to conceal the Company's involvement; (4) the Company aided in subverting a citizens' ballot initiative to repeal HB6; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements regarding the Company's regulatory and legislative efforts were materially false and misleading; 6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would face increased scrutiny; (7) the Company was subject to undisclosed risk of reputational, legal, and financial harm; (8) the bribery scheme would jeopardize the benefits the Company sought brought by HB6; (9) as opposed to the its repeated public statements regarding a move to clean energy, the Company sought a dirty energy bailout; (10) as opposed to the Company's repeated public statements regarding protection of its customers' interests, the Company sought an extra and state-mandated surcharge on its customers' bills; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Class Period : May 7, 2018 - June 8, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 30, 2020

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile's pneumatic compression devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile's claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) Defendants' public statements, including Tactile's year-over-year revenue growth, the purported growth drivers, and the effectiveness of Tactile's internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

