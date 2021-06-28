LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST ATER, ARRY and PRVB - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ATER :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/aterian-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=17225&from=1

Class Period: December 1, 2020 - May 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 12, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (ii) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (iii) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (iv) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ARRY :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/array-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=17225&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ARRY: (a) between October 14, 2020, and May 11, 2021, inclusive and (b) pursuant, or traceable, or both, to: (i) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2020 initial public offering; or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2020 offering; or (iii) any combination of the initial public offering, December 2020 offering, or March 2021 offering.

Story continues

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021

Defendants repeatedly and consistently painted a materially misleading picture of the Company's business and prospects that did not reflect rising steel and freight costs. After the October 2020 initial public offering, the December 2020 offering and the March 2021 offering, and subsequent to the class period, Array disclosed that it was experiencing increases in steel prices and substantial increases in the cost of both ocean and truck freight that in turn were having a material impact on its margins for the foreseeable future. This caused Array to miss profit expectations and withdraw its full-year outlook. As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, shareholders have suffered significant losses and damages.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PRVB :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/provention-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=17225&from=1

Class Period: November 2, 2020 - April 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 20, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the teplizumab Biologics License Application ("BLA") was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval; (ii) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653438/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-ATER-ARRY-and-PRVB--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



