Lawsuits Filed Against AMRN, RECAF and HMLP - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Class Period: December 5, 2018 - June 21, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (ii) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (iii) the Company's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; (iv) Defendants were downplaying the true threat the ongoing abbreviated new drug application litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTCMKT:RECAF)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - September 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ReconAfrica's plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) ReconAfrica's interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Hoegh LNG Partners Lp (NYSE:HMLP)

Class Period: August 22, 2019 - July 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Partnership was facing issues with the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara ("PGN") Floating Storage Regasification Unit ("FSRU") Lampung charter; (2) as a result, the PGN FSRU Lampung charterer would state that it would commence arbitration to declare the charter null and void, and/or to terminate the charter, and/or seek damages; (3) the Partnership would need to find alternative refinancing for its PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (4) the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility matured in September 2021, not October 2021 as previously stated; (5) the Partnership would be forced to accept less favorable refinancing terms with regards to the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (6) Höegh LNG would not extend the revolving credit line to the Partnership past its maturation date; (7) Höegh LNG would reveal that it "will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility"; (8) as a result of the foregoing, the Partnership would essentially end distributions to common units holders; (9) the COVID-19 pandemic was not the sole or root cause of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia, in 2019, before the pandemic, there were already a very low amount of demand in Indonesia for the Partnership's gas; (10) the auditing, tax, nor maintenance of PGN FSRU Lampung were not the sole or root cause(s) of the Partnership's issues in Indonesia; and (11) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

