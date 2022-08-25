Lawsuits accuse George Foreman of sexually assaulting two minors in the 1970s

Two women have filed lawsuits against former boxer George Foreman saying he sexually assaulted them when they were minors in the 1970s, a spokesman for the former heavyweight champion said.

The two women said Foreman had sexual intercourse with them when they were between the ages of 13 and 16, according to copies of the civil lawsuits filed Wednesday with the Los Angeles Superior Court. Copies of the lawsuits were provided to USA TODAY Sports by Foreman's spokesman.

The women, now in their 60s and identified in the lawsuit by pseudonyms, are seeking damages for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Foreman, 73, is not identified by name in the lawsuits. But the defendant is referred to as a professional heavyweight boxer who was born in or about 1949, defeated Joe Frazier in 1973, lost to Muhammad Ali in 1974 and would be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

A representative for Foreman told USA TODAY Sports the boxer is the defendant in the civil case.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,’’ Foreman said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations.

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers' scheme and defend myself in court."

One of the women was approximately “15-16” at the time Foreman allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit, which said the woman had “no ability or legal capacity to consent to the aforementioned sexual acts.’’

Foreman was older than 23 at the time he allegedly sexually assaulted her in a hotel and apartment in Los Angeles County, according to the lawsuit.

The woman said she was the daughter of a boxing manager and longtime adviser to Foreman and that she met Foreman when she was 9, according to the lawsuit.

In one instance, Foreman threatened that if the woman didn’t comply with him, her father would lose his job, according to the lawsuit, which said Foreman then instructed the woman to remove her clothes before he orally copulated her.

George Foreman in 1974, ahead of his bout with Muhammad Ali.

The second woman said she was the daughter of an Oakland boxer, met Foreman when she was 8 and that he started grooming her by taking her out for ice cream, according to the lawsuit.

The sexual abuse started when the woman was 13 and included sexual intercourse starting at 15, according to the lawsuit, which said during the time of the alleged abuse the woman “had no ability or legal capacity to consent to the aforementioned acts.’’ The woman said the alleged abuse continued until she was 16.

At the time of the abuse, Foreman was 24 or older, according to the lawsuit.

Both women have demanded a jury trial.

