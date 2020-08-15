Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2020 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) prior to July 2017 and continue to hold any of those NYSE:KODK shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that the Company had granted James Continenza, the Executive Chairman of Eastman Kodak, and several other Company insiders millions of dollars' worth of stock options, immediately prior to the Company publicly disclosing that it had received the $765 million loan, which Defendants knew would cause Kodak's stock to immediately increase in value once the deal was announced, and that in addition, while in possession of this material non-public information, James Continenza and other Company insiders purchased tens of thousands of the Company's shares immediately prior to the announcement, again at prices that they knew would increase exponentially once news of the loan became public.

