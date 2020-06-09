Lawsuit for Investors in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants inflated Ryder's financial results by systematically overstating the residual value of its trucking fleet, that while Ryder repeatedly increased the expected residual values of its trucks, the actual amount Ryder was receiving from sales of used trucks had started to decline beginning in 2015, that nevertheless, the Company assured investors that it had been "conservative" in establishing the residual values of trucks in its fleet and "[w]e don't have a situation where we've got a bunch of vehicles that are at high residual values [and] have to be written down", and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Ryder's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between July 23, 2015, and February 13, 2020.

