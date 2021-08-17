Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in (NASDAQ:ODT) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) prior to December 2017 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ:ODT shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 16, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that tesetaxel was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe, that consequently, tesetaxel's commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 16, 2021, an amended complaint was filed and on April 13, a second amended complaint was filed. On May 13, 2021, the defendants filed a motion to dismiss the second amended complaint. On August 4, the Court denied the defendants' motion to dismiss.

Those who purchased Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

