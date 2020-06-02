Lawsuit for Investors in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that he defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts, that since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers, that Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers, that all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation, that Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

