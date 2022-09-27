Lawsuit alleging wrongful termination over Yukon group home concerns dismissed

The courthouse in Whitehorse. (Jackie Hong/CBC - image credit)

A wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former Yukon Department of Health and Social Services manager who raised concerns about group homes has been dismissed.

Jarrett Parker and the Yukon government reached an out-of-court settlement earlier this year.

A formal order dismissing the lawsuit with the consent of all parties was filed to the Yukon Supreme Court on Sept. 21.

Parker, hired as the manager of regional services for the Health and Social Services Department in 2017, sued the Yukon government a year later after he was let go following an extended probationary period. He alleged he was unfairly axed after raising concerns about the treatment youth were receiving in government-run group homes.

His lawsuit came in the wake of a number of youth coming forward to the CBC alleging they had been mistreated by group home staff, including one who said he was locked outside at -25 C.

The allegations triggered the government to order an internal review and for the Yukon Public Interest Disclosure Commissioner to launch an investigation.

Parker, separately, also filed a complaint with the Yukon Human Rights Commission alleging the government had discriminated against him because of his ADHD diagnosis. His lawsuit was put on hold pending the hearing of his case before the Yukon Human Rights Panel of Adjudicators.

The board heard his case in April.

Court documents indicate Parker and the government reached a "monetary agreement" in June, with only "paperwork" left to sort out. The file did not contain any further details about the settlement.