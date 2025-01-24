Lawson scores 25 in Little Rock's 62-51 victory over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson had 25 points in Little Rock's 62-51 win against Western Illinois on Thursday night.

Lawson shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Trojans (12-7, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ante Beljan scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Isaiah Lewis finished 4 of 13 from the field to finish with eight points.

Sean Smith led the Leathernecks (8-12, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Marko Maletic added 15 points for Western Illinois. Massal Diouf also had six points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Little Rock visits Lindenwood and Western Illinois plays Southeast Missouri State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

