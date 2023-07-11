‘The Out-Laws’ Takes Crown As Netflix’s Most-Viewed Title In Premiere Week; ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 Debuts At No. 2 On TV Top 10

The Witcher Season 3 is still holding strong on Netflix’s English-language TV list.

In its second week on the streamer, the first half of the new season drew 13.8M views (66.5M view hours divided by 4.82 runtime hours) for the week of July 3 to 9. That’s down slightly from the 15.2M views the episodes managed in their first few days on the platform following its June 29 debut.

Season 3 has managed 29M views since launch. It’s still quite a ways away from making the most popular TV list, as it would need to crack 79M views. But it’s only been two weeks, and there is still plenty of time in Netflix’s new 91-day measurement window for the season to make it — especially with the second half of the season yet to be released.

The excitement surrounding the new season prompted audiences to revisit The Witcher Seasons 1 and 2, which were both boosted into the Top 10 again. Season 1, which is No. 9 on Netflix’s all-time most popular list, notched another 2.6M views putting it at No. 6 this week. Season 2 came in at No. 7 with 2.4M views.

Court is back in session on The Lincoln Lawyer, which debuted on Netflix on July 6 with five episodes. The new season slid into second place on the English-language TV list with 7.4M views. The remainder of Season 2 is set to launch in August. In the meantime, Season 1 of the legal drama is also seeing an uptick in viewership, receiving 2.3M views this week and making its way to No. 8 on the list.

Other new entrants on the TV list were stand-up special Tom Segura: Sledgehammer at No. 3 with 4.5M views and unscripted competition Is It Cake, Too? at No. 4 with 4M views.

After three weeks atop the English-language film list, Extraction 2 was dethroned by the bank heist film The Out-Laws starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan. The action comedy received 19.6M views, making it the most viewed title of the week.

Chris Hemsworth was still a major attraction though, as Extraction 2 took second place with 8.9M views this week — which is about half the viewership it had the week prior. This brings the film’s overall total to about 111M views since it was released. There’s still plenty of time for it to earn another 19M or so views it would need to potentially make its way into the all-time most popular list.

Speaking of the most popular list, although it wasn’t among the Top 10 for this week, Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother moved up No. 9 on the all-time chart with 130M views to date. Spenser Confidential now sits at No. 10 with 129M views and is the one to beat for Extraction 2. The first Extraction film is currently at No. 8 on the all-time list with nearly 267M views in its 91-day premiere window.

Also on the film list were Nimona, Run Rabbit Run, Unknown: The Lost Pyramid, Sniper: Assassin’s End, Old Henry, WHAM!, Skyscraper and Woody Woodpecker.

