Lawrence police search for suspect accused of stabbing man near park entrance

Lawrence police are searching for a man they say stabbed someone as they were leaving a walking trail.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at a park off Maine Street, just north of Lawrence Memorial Hospital, the Lawrence Police Department wrote on Facebook.

After the stabbing, the victim took himself to the hospital, police said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone who might know something about the suspect, who remains at large, to call them at 785-832-7509.