How Lawrence Okolie went from earning $8 an hour at McDonald's to chasing world titles

Standing at an impressive 6-5, Lawrence Okolie has set his sights on conquering the cruiserweight division. But first he must defend his WBA Continental title against Mariano Angel Gudino on the Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas undercard July 20 live on DAZN.

It wasn’t a traditional journey that took the 26-year-old to British, Commonwealth and WBA Continental glory. Growing up in London’s inner-city borough of Hackney and flipping burgers for a living at McDonald’s in London’s Victoria train station, life wasn’t looking how Okolie wanted it to be. Then along came the London 2012 games which took the entire nation by storm. Great Britain had its best Summer Olympics, finishing third overall with a total of 65 medals and a certain boxer called Anthony Joshua rose to fame by winning gold. And that was the point when "The Sauce’s" interest in boxing peaked.

“I had already done some boxing but hadn’t done anything serious, if that makes sense?” said Okolie, “I just wasn’t taking it seriously until the Olympics. I had already been introduced to the sport for about a year, just a bit of fun and for fitness, but I watched the Olympics with a keen eye and took it seriously afterwards. A kid from London had reached the top, so why can’t I do it? Joshua was 100% the reason why I took it seriously, well obviously myself too, but as an outside source of inspiration, definitely.”

Quitting his $8 an hour job at McDonald's, Okolie laced up his gloves with intent and started making his way in the amateurs before being selected for the Team GB Boxing squad where he chosen to go to the 2016 Rio Games.

“It gave me inspiration from rubbing shoulders with the best athletes in the world, it was an honor because only ten male boxers every four years get to go to the Olympics and they don’t just get to go, you have to earn your place," Okolie said. "I was proud of myself for getting there and with the limited experience that I had it just showed me that anything I put my mind to I'm able to achieve. I just had to push my expectations of myself that little bit further, get some more experience and just keep going.”

Okolie only made it to the last 16 in Rio losing to Bronze medalist Erislandy Savon 0-3 and decided to turn professional. Signing to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Okolie made his professional debut in March 2017 against Geoffrey Cave at the Manchester Arena. The fight didn’t last long with Okolie winning via a first round TKO, but Okolie remembers the ring walk.

“I was just thinking to myself; right am I going to get a knockout? What if I lose my first fight, am I going to be able to come back? All those sort of things because I had seen how peoples careers progressed since I’d been boxing. All these questions, but the fight was over in twenty seconds and I like it," Okolie said.

Winning his first belt (the vacant WBA continental cruiserweight title against Isaac Chamberlain) in only his eighth fight, Okolie still had some doubt running through his head.

“It was good because I didn’t like Isaac at the time, so it was a good grudge match," Okolie said. "I was the headline, all these things like how am I going to headline at the O2 Arena? How am I going to do this? How am I going to do that? I had a lot happening and all at once. But it was very exciting and I was really proud of myself for that and it showed me anything is possible because if you had asked me three months prior even two month before I would have never have guessed, so it was all good.”

Okolie was due to defend his British and Commonwealth belts on July 6, but his opponent Jack Massey withdrew from the bout with a torn bicep.

Now "The Sauce" will make his 13th professional fight on July 20 when he returns to the O2 Arena in London, England to defend his WBA Continental title against late replacement Mariano Angel Gudino (13-2, 8 KOs). But under the guidance of new trainer Shane McGuigan, Okolie feels very confident about putting on a performance for the American audience.

“I don't really know that much about him, there’s a little bit on YouTube but you can’t really tell until you get into the ring but I’ll win via knockout 100%. I’m rangy, awkward and powerful, I’ve got a new coach in Shane McGuigan, there’s another cruiserweight here so that’s good because we get to spar and bring each other on," Okolie said. "It’s been very good and it’s not just the training, they’re very accommodating and haven’t made me feel like an outsider. Fight fans on DAZN can expect to see a dominate performance from me, I expect to rip him apart mainly using my left hand and then finish the show with my right hand, it’ll be fun, an action packed fight not to be missed that’s for sure.”

Looking long-term, Okolie knows he will have to eventually step up to heavyweight. But he wants to learn as much as possible while fighting in the 200-pound division as well as from his mentor Anthony Joshua.

“It’s invaluable, when AJ gives advice, you know it comes from a good place as he doesn’t need anything from me and for me, I can see his actual life, what is happening and what has happened so it’s good to get advice. I have a lot to learn at cruiserweight, if I can make the weight I will. As soon as it becomes difficult or impossible then I will be moving up for sure. I’m 6-5 so I’m tall enough and I’m broad enough, so it’s just about packing on the weight.”