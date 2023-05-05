Lawrence O'Donnell Has '2 Frightening Words' That'll Keep Trump Awake At Night

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said Donald Trump is already known to be awake at all hours. But he said the latest news means Trump “will be struggling to fall asleep with two frightening words stuck in what’s left of his mind: insider witness.”

O’Donnell was referring to a report in the New York Times that an unnamed insider at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is now cooperating with a federal investigation into the handling of classified documents there.

The MSNBC host also pointed to something else in the Times report that might keep Trump awake: Investigators are looking into records regarding the former president’s dealings with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournaments.

O’Donnell goes over the latest in his Thursday night monologue: