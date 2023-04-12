Lawrence O’Donnell Slams Trump as Only Person Who Actually ‘Looked Close to Tears’ During Arraignment (Video)

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell slammed former President Donald Trump after he told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that court staff in Manhattan cried and apologized during his arraignment earlier this month.

“The only person in the court house who looked close to tears that day was Donald Trump,” O’Donnell said. “And even the emotionally unstable Donald Trump only managed to cry on the inside.”

He noted that if Trump is arraigned next month in Atlanta or even brought in by special counsel Jack Smith, he will “surely tell the lie that courthouse workers were crying.”

“If Donald Trump is arraigned four times in courthouses around America, people working in those courthouses will be accused of crying by Donald Trump and no one will see them cry except Donald Trump,” he added. “And Tucker Carlson, who hates Donald Trump passionately, will beg Donald Trump to give his first television interview after his latest arraignment to Tucker Carlson every time Donald Trump is arraigned. And Tucker and Donald will sit across from each other each time, each of them filled with hatred, each of them in his own way desperately trying to get the approval of Tucker Carlson’s audience.”

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts related to an alleged hush money scheme to cover up extramarital affairs leading up the 2016 presidential election with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“The defendant, Donald J. Trump, falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws,” Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy said.

The indictment, rendered after weeks of grand jury testimony, makes Trump the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges of any kind and comes after he launched a bid to run for president in 2024.

Watch O’Donnell’s full segment in the video above.

