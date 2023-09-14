Lawrence Jones will join 'Fox & Friends' as permanent co-host

Lawrence Jones will join popular morning show "Fox & Friends" on a permanent basis, the network announced Thursday.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 18, Jones will join co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on the show, which airs 6-9 a.m. ET on weekday mornings.

Jones will also continue in his role as the franchise's enterprise reporter, the network said.

At just 30 years old, Jones becomes the youngest Black co-host in cable news, according to the network.

"I am honored to become a part of the cable news legacy Fox News has created with 'Fox & Friends,' the very show where I made my first ever national television appearance," Jones said.

Kristen Welker: New role on NBC's 'Meet the Press' is 'the honor of a lifetime'

Lawrence Jones will join "Fox & Friends" on a permanent basis starting Sept. 18, the network announced.

"It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can't wait to do so each morning," he added.

"Lawrence has his finger on the pulse of what matters to communities across America and his insight has proved invaluable to the Fox & Friends audience," said Gavin Hadden, Fox News Channel's senior vice president of morning programming, in a news release.

"We look forward to welcoming him to our family as he wakes up America alongside our star co-hosts each morning."

Jones' weekend program, "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," will be sunset while "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" will now air at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday evenings, the network said.

Jones joined Fox News in 2018 and was named the enterprise reporter for "Fox & Friends" in 2021, "spotlighting issues that resonate with everyday Americans and interviewing newsmakers across the political and cultural spectrum," according to Fox News.

During his tenure with the network, he has reported on crime across the country and, in 2020, hosted a primetime weekend special examining race relations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Fox & Friends' adds Lawrence Jones as co-anchor