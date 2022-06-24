Lawrence Frank on Luke Kennard trade rumors: Zero truth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lawrence Frank
    Lawrence Frank
    American basketball coach

Ohm Youngmisuk: Lawrence Frank says there is “zero truth to” a trade rumor surrounding Luke Kennard.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank reiterates that Clippers want to retain as many of their own players as possible. – 1:36 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank said there was “zero truth” to the Clippers trying to trade Luke Kennard. Frank: “Luke’s been terrific.” – 1:35 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says there is “zero truth to” a trade rumor surrounding Luke Kennard. – 1:35 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Luke Kennard “Had an unbelievable season” while adding, you know, that he doesn’t talk about rumors – 1:34 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank on the record on that Luke Kennard trade rumor: “I don’t comment on rumors because there was zero truth to the rumor.” – 1:34 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank said that he and Tyronn Lue speak almost every day and that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George like to be involved in discussing personnel decisions as the team enters free agency.
“It’s great to see how invested they are in the organization and what it means.” – 1:34 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank called Kawhi Leonard & Paul George “great partners” with collaborating on roster moves: “They have great insight & passionately care about the type of people that are in the locker room. They look for people that work, have great habits and are pros.” – 1:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank said that he and Tyronn Lue speak every day, sometimes twice a day. Describes him as a great partner. Mentions that Ty Lue trusts the front office when it comes to draft (“he doesn’t have time to watch 25 Michigan games”) but has a great feel for NBA players (FA). – 1:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Clippers were “super-excited” to extend Robert Covington, calling it a win-win for both sides.
Adds that he is impressed with this generation of players who have been more open about their mental health challenges, in regards to Covington opening up. – 1:29 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank: “Your people create your culture. We try to study, ‘OK, if we’re gonna bring this player in the locker room, how does it fit?'”
Involved in that convo: “TLue, our best players, Steve. Make sure everyone’s comfortable with who we’re putting in that locker room.” – 1:28 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Clippers are fortunate that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George get along so well and set an example as the team’s best players for the rest of the locker room. – 1:27 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked how the Clippers factor in leadership and availability in their FA decisions, Lawrence Frank says they “look at it all.” He spoke about studying “basketball character.”
“Anytime you put a player in the locker room … it is a statement to your team what you think of them.” – 1:25 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clippers didn’t have a draft night trade tonight for the first time in seven years. Says Lawrence Frank: “You’re happy when you don’t” trade.
He added that he’s glad to not have traded anyone, and thinks the Clippers players likely are too. – 1:24 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank said the team will continue to look for upgrades on the roster as free agency approaches. They haven’t had a chance to see what their core group looks like playing together bc of injuries; he said their job is to make decisions by projecting. – 1:23 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank jokes that it’s good the Clippers can afford the light bill, considering how much time Kawhi spends in the gym. No five on five yet, he says in this update. pic.twitter.com/cWs1lYZu2J1:22 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank on not making trades tonight: “I’ve said this before, I hate trades…” – 1:22 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard: “He continues to do great. He’s maniacal with his work ethic.” Frank joked “we’re glad we can afford the light bill” given how much Kawhi has been in the gym. Despite that progress, Frank said that Kawhi isn’t doing any 5-on-5 work – 1:21 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank says the Clippers have been working hard together at the facility all summer — with a sense of urgency for the opportunity at hand. pic.twitter.com/J4fOxdCPI11:21 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is not doing 5-on-5 at this stage. But calls his process “maniacal” – 1:21 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard’s progress: “He continues to do great. He is maniacal in his work ethic… he is putting in the hours. He is doing great and continues to progress.” – 1:21 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing great” with his recovery. Said he is on course to playing 5-on-5 but is not yet doing that quite yet. – 1:20 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard continues to do great in his workouts. – 1:19 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank mentions that most days between 9-11 Clippers players have steadily been in the gym working out together recently. – 1:18 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank said the team worked out somewhere between 26-30 prospects – 1:14 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank said the expectation is that Moussa Diabate will play in summer league. – 1:13 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Lawrence Frank about drafting Diabate this year compared to drafting Daniel Oturu and Mfiondu Kabengele.
Frank discussed how Diabate’s motor was a primary factor in his selection, in addition to his athleticism and switchability.
He’s a project that LAC looks to mold. – 1:13 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank sees Moussa Diabate as a 5-4 (center before forward) but says his feet and build makes him interesting as a guy who could one day guard 2s or 3s once he’s improved his lateral quickness and explosiveness. Frank has mentioned Diabate’s good balance a few times. – 1:08 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank didn’t want to comment yet on whether Diabate will be on a two-way contract with the Clippers. – 1:06 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that he won’t be discussing Diabate’s next contract at this time. – 1:05 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank on Moussa Diabate, tonight’s 43rd pick: “On your 21st workout to be able to bring the same energy and intensity in prior workouts. He’s very much a development player, and that’s how we look at it.” – 1:05 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank said Moussa Diabate impressed the Clippers on his 21st workout, one that came after a cross-country flight from Miami. As expected, Frank said Diabate is a developmental player for the Clippers. – 1:05 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Moussa Diabate didn’t work out for the Clippers last week initially because of an ankle injury, and Lawrence Frank said he came back last week for a workout that was his 21st of the predraft process. They liked his energy. Frank calls him certainly a developmental player. – 1:05 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank praising Diabate’s motor and character. Competed in workouts with intensity.
Sounds like a Clipper in that regard. – 1:05 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Moussa Diabate “has an unbelievable motor who has shown the ability to switch and guard multiple positions and brings athleticism.” Frank called him an undersized big but has “great motor with really good feet” and Clips hope to build his game. – 1:03 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said LAC interviewed Moussa Diabate at the combine.
“He has an unbelievable motor who’s shown an ability to switch and guard multiple positions.” Called him an undersized 4-5 with athleticism. – 1:03 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank is here – 1:02 AM

More on this storyline

 

Andrew Greif: The Clippers are *not* looking to trade G Luke Kennard, multiple league sources told @latimessports. There had a been a report suggesting the team is shopping last season’s most accurate 3-point shooter — but the sources were adamant that is not the case. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / June 23, 2022

But when it comes to pure shooters on the market, the one who may be the most attractive is the guy who led the league in 3-point shooting last year, making 44.9% from the arc, Clippers guard Luke Kennard. According to sources around the league, L.A. is shopping Kennard ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft, and will look to move him next month if no deal can be reached. -via Heavy.com / June 23, 2022

The Cavaliers and Clippers had talked about a Kennard deal last winter, but the Cavs instead landed more versatile guard Caris LeVert—the Cavs are still badly in need of perimeter shooting. The Clippers traded for wing Norman Powell at the deadline instead, and Powell’s presence makes Kennard more expendable. The Bulls and Kings are also potential suitors, according to sources. Kennard (who turns 26 this week) has three years left on his contract, at $13.7 million, $14.7 million and $14.7 million, with the third year being a team option. Harris (who is 30) has two years at about $39 million, while Robinson (he’s 28) has four years and a hefty $74 million remaining. -via Heavy.com / June 23, 2022

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • NHL Draft: Avalanche's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Canada's Prince scores 5th of season as Houston Dash defeat North Carolina Courage

    Canada's Nichelle Prince scored what eventually proved to be the game-winning goal as the Houston Dash defeated the North Carolina Courage 4-3 on Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Ajax, Ont., native scored in the 51st minute of the game, to put her team up 4-1 at the time. It was the 27-year-old's fifth goal of the season, putting her in fourth place among the NWSL's top scorers this season. The forward played 70 minutes, while teammates and fellow Canadian national team members Sophie Schmidt and Allysh

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.