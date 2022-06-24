Lawrence Frank on Luke Kennard trade rumors: Zero truth

Ohm Youngmisuk: Lawrence Frank says there is “zero truth to” a trade rumor surrounding Luke Kennard.

Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank reiterates that Clippers want to retain as many of their own players as possible. – 1:36 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lawrence Frank said there was “zero truth” to the Clippers trying to trade Luke Kennard. Frank: “Luke’s been terrific.” – 1:35 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Lawrence Frank says there is “zero truth to” a trade rumor surrounding Luke Kennard. – 1:35 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank says that Luke Kennard “Had an unbelievable season” while adding, you know, that he doesn’t talk about rumors – 1:34 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Lawrence Frank on the record on that Luke Kennard trade rumor: “I don’t comment on rumors because there was zero truth to the rumor.” – 1:34 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lawrence Frank said that he and Tyronn Lue speak almost every day and that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George like to be involved in discussing personnel decisions as the team enters free agency.

“It’s great to see how invested they are in the organization and what it means.” – 1:34 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lawrence Frank called Kawhi Leonard & Paul George “great partners” with collaborating on roster moves: “They have great insight & passionately care about the type of people that are in the locker room. They look for people that work, have great habits and are pros.” – 1:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank said that he and Tyronn Lue speak every day, sometimes twice a day. Describes him as a great partner. Mentions that Ty Lue trusts the front office when it comes to draft (“he doesn’t have time to watch 25 Michigan games”) but has a great feel for NBA players (FA). – 1:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank says that Clippers were “super-excited” to extend Robert Covington, calling it a win-win for both sides.

Adds that he is impressed with this generation of players who have been more open about their mental health challenges, in regards to Covington opening up. – 1:29 AM

Story continues

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Lawrence Frank: “Your people create your culture. We try to study, ‘OK, if we’re gonna bring this player in the locker room, how does it fit?'”

Involved in that convo: “TLue, our best players, Steve. Make sure everyone’s comfortable with who we’re putting in that locker room.” – 1:28 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Lawrence Frank says Clippers are fortunate that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George get along so well and set an example as the team’s best players for the rest of the locker room. – 1:27 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Asked how the Clippers factor in leadership and availability in their FA decisions, Lawrence Frank says they “look at it all.” He spoke about studying “basketball character.”

“Anytime you put a player in the locker room … it is a statement to your team what you think of them.” – 1:25 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

The Clippers didn’t have a draft night trade tonight for the first time in seven years. Says Lawrence Frank: “You’re happy when you don’t” trade.

He added that he’s glad to not have traded anyone, and thinks the Clippers players likely are too. – 1:24 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lawrence Frank said the team will continue to look for upgrades on the roster as free agency approaches. They haven’t had a chance to see what their core group looks like playing together bc of injuries; he said their job is to make decisions by projecting. – 1:23 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Lawrence Frank jokes that it’s good the Clippers can afford the light bill, considering how much time Kawhi spends in the gym. No five on five yet, he says in this update. pic.twitter.com/cWs1lYZu2J – 1:22 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank on not making trades tonight: “I’ve said this before, I hate trades…” – 1:22 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard: “He continues to do great. He’s maniacal with his work ethic.” Frank joked “we’re glad we can afford the light bill” given how much Kawhi has been in the gym. Despite that progress, Frank said that Kawhi isn’t doing any 5-on-5 work – 1:21 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Lawrence Frank says the Clippers have been working hard together at the facility all summer — with a sense of urgency for the opportunity at hand. pic.twitter.com/J4fOxdCPI1 – 1:21 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is not doing 5-on-5 at this stage. But calls his process “maniacal” – 1:21 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard’s progress: “He continues to do great. He is maniacal in his work ethic… he is putting in the hours. He is doing great and continues to progress.” – 1:21 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing great” with his recovery. Said he is on course to playing 5-on-5 but is not yet doing that quite yet. – 1:20 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard continues to do great in his workouts. – 1:19 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lawrence Frank mentions that most days between 9-11 Clippers players have steadily been in the gym working out together recently. – 1:18 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers’ Lawrence Frank said the team worked out somewhere between 26-30 prospects – 1:14 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lawrence Frank said the expectation is that Moussa Diabate will play in summer league. – 1:13 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked Lawrence Frank about drafting Diabate this year compared to drafting Daniel Oturu and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Frank discussed how Diabate’s motor was a primary factor in his selection, in addition to his athleticism and switchability.

He’s a project that LAC looks to mold. – 1:13 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lawrence Frank sees Moussa Diabate as a 5-4 (center before forward) but says his feet and build makes him interesting as a guy who could one day guard 2s or 3s once he’s improved his lateral quickness and explosiveness. Frank has mentioned Diabate’s good balance a few times. – 1:08 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lawrence Frank didn’t want to comment yet on whether Diabate will be on a two-way contract with the Clippers. – 1:06 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank says that he won’t be discussing Diabate’s next contract at this time. – 1:05 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Lawrence Frank on Moussa Diabate, tonight’s 43rd pick: “On your 21st workout to be able to bring the same energy and intensity in prior workouts. He’s very much a development player, and that’s how we look at it.” – 1:05 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Lawrence Frank said Moussa Diabate impressed the Clippers on his 21st workout, one that came after a cross-country flight from Miami. As expected, Frank said Diabate is a developmental player for the Clippers. – 1:05 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Moussa Diabate didn’t work out for the Clippers last week initially because of an ankle injury, and Lawrence Frank said he came back last week for a workout that was his 21st of the predraft process. They liked his energy. Frank calls him certainly a developmental player. – 1:05 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank praising Diabate’s motor and character. Competed in workouts with intensity.

Sounds like a Clipper in that regard. – 1:05 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Lawrence Frank says Moussa Diabate “has an unbelievable motor who has shown the ability to switch and guard multiple positions and brings athleticism.” Frank called him an undersized big but has “great motor with really good feet” and Clips hope to build his game. – 1:03 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said LAC interviewed Moussa Diabate at the combine.

“He has an unbelievable motor who’s shown an ability to switch and guard multiple positions.” Called him an undersized 4-5 with athleticism. – 1:03 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lawrence Frank is here – 1:02 AM

More on this storyline

Andrew Greif: The Clippers are *not* looking to trade G Luke Kennard, multiple league sources told @latimessports. There had a been a report suggesting the team is shopping last season’s most accurate 3-point shooter — but the sources were adamant that is not the case. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / June 23, 2022

But when it comes to pure shooters on the market, the one who may be the most attractive is the guy who led the league in 3-point shooting last year, making 44.9% from the arc, Clippers guard Luke Kennard. According to sources around the league, L.A. is shopping Kennard ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft, and will look to move him next month if no deal can be reached. -via Heavy.com / June 23, 2022

The Cavaliers and Clippers had talked about a Kennard deal last winter, but the Cavs instead landed more versatile guard Caris LeVert—the Cavs are still badly in need of perimeter shooting. The Clippers traded for wing Norman Powell at the deadline instead, and Powell’s presence makes Kennard more expendable. The Bulls and Kings are also potential suitors, according to sources. Kennard (who turns 26 this week) has three years left on his contract, at $13.7 million, $14.7 million and $14.7 million, with the third year being a team option. Harris (who is 30) has two years at about $39 million, while Robinson (he’s 28) has four years and a hefty $74 million remaining. -via Heavy.com / June 23, 2022