Lawrence’s fireworks show could cause a fright for furry friends at nearby shelter

The Summer Fest celebration being held Monday in Lawrence, featuring an Independence Day fireworks show that was moved this year to a new location, is sounding some alarms for local residents.

The fireworks show will be held in an open field at the Douglas County Fairground , which according to the commission website is about half a mile from the local animal shelter run by the Lawrence Humane Society.

Porter Arneill, assistant director of the Lawrence Parks and Rec, said via email that he has been in contact with the director at the Humane Society, and they are both working to minimize any effects the fireworks display may have on the animals.

“In addition to their new building being well-insulated, the Humane Society appreciates that, unlike thunderstorms and random fireworks, they know the timing of this fireworks display which helps them prepare and work with their animals to help mitigate the circumstances,” Arneill said.

Elina Alterman, director of development and communications for the Humane Society, said this isn’t ideal for the shelter, but she does not think the city chose the location intentionally to harm the animals.

“Is this great no, we’re not going to pretend like it is, but this is something we have to deal with every year with being in a residential area — it’s going to certainly be a little more intense.”

Alterman said the team at the shelter wants to assure locals they take the health of their animals seriously, and are doing their best to care for and protect the animals. There will be over 20 people on staff there to help keep the animals calm during the fireworks show.

The awareness brought by locals is something the shelter appreciates.

Alterman said the community really stepped up when they realized how close the fireworks would be to the shelter.

Laura McCabe, spokesperson with Lawrence Police Department agreed, saying, “We’re pleased with the awareness, which gives us the opportunity to remind people of the many veterans who may be sensitive to the explosions, along with all the furry family members around town.”

Calming music, treats and extra attention

The Lawrence Humane Society posted on their Facebook page about their response to locals’ concern for the shelter.

“We are aware that the city’s annual fireworks display is going to be at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and have been in communication with the Lawrence Parks and Rec staff — As we have done in the past, we have a plan in place to reduce any animal stress.”

The shelter posted they plan to play claiming music, provide treats, and if some animals are showing high levels of stress, extra attention will be given.

“We will have multiple people in every room where animals are — we have three veterinarians on staff – we also have a full behavioral team, everything is being done very thoughtfully,” Alterman said.

Arneill said the city chose the site because of community familiarity and the fact that it can handle large-scale events like the fireworks display. It was also a plus for the city that the location is not near residential properties.

The Humane Society also shared a link for pet owners who may be worried about their furry friends, to help with calming your animals through the loud holiday celebrations.

Alterman said not all animals will have the same stress response, some will not be bothered by the fireworks, but others will be in a variety of ways.

“We’re gonna make sure everyone is doing okay, you know, not ideal but we’re just trying to be a good partner to the city and do the best we can,” Alterman said.

Since this is the first time the city is having the show in this location, Alterman said the shelter in partnership with the city will be giving the city an update on how it goes and will weigh in on plans for the future.