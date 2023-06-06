Lawrence Berman, statistician who worked closely with the Treasury – obituary

Lawrence Berman

Lawrence Berman, who has died aged 95, was appointed chief statistician at the Central Statistical Office (CSO, now the Office for National Statistics) in 1964, and went on to become director of statistics at the Department for Trade and Industry in 1972; he had the knack of being able to distinguish a good statistic from a bad one, and at the age of 42 he was the youngest ever deputy secretary in the Civil Service.

Lawrence Sam Berman was born in Hammersmith, west London, on May 15 1928 to Jack, a tobacconist, and Violet. When he was 11, following the outbreak of war he was evacuated to a family in Oxford who taught him such vital life skills as how to swim, ride a bike and play chess.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Back in London he was educated at St Clement Danes Grammar School. He recalled how, during a maths exam, a doodlebug fell in the school playground. While he and his fellow pupils were hiding under their desks, ink mysteriously spilled on to his paper so that it could not be marked.

None the less he finished his Higher School Certificate early and left aged 16 to work at the Lloyds Bank Fleet Street branch, where the manager was so impressed by his aptitude for figures that he advised his father that his son should go on to further education.

The first member of his family to go to university, Berman studied for two years at the London School of Economics, graduating in 1947 aged 19 with a First in economics and statistics.

After a time working as a research assistant at the LSE, at Nuffield College, Oxford, and then in the economic research division of the UN in Geneva, he joined the CSO in 1952.

There, he cut something of a dash with his penchant for colourful bow ties and became the first editor of the UK National Accounts (Blue Book), a post he held until 1960. He was also responsible for the development of quarterly national accounts, flow of funds accounts, financial statistics and input-output tables.

Berman was the first in his family to go to university and became the youngest ever deputy secretary in the Civil Service

In the days when the tools of the statistician’s trade consisted of slide rules and calculating machines, Berman worked for several years with Treasury officials on short- and medium-term economic forecasts. He was involved in devising the Public Sector Borrowing Requirement, which provided the statistical link between traditional Exchequer accounts and the newer national income accounts. He also produced the first official estimates of the money supply.

This work led to his being invited to become a member of the elite International Association for Research in Income and Wealth.

In 1968 he was promoted to assistant director of the CSO, moving four years later to the DTI.

There, among other duties, he was tasked with reducing the burden of form-filling and, to this end, he persuaded ministers to allow Value Added Tax information to be used for statistical purposes, a move that eliminated the need for large-scale complex statistical inquiries involving huge quantities of paperwork.

The election of a Conservative government in 1979 inaugurated a period of retrenchment in the government statistical service, and in 1983 he took early retirement from the Civil Service.

In retirement he worked for a time as a consultant on statistical matters in Britain, and he and his wife spent an enjoyable period in Barbados, where he had been hired as a consultant to the Caribbean Tourism and Research Association.

Story continues

Lawrence Berman was appointed CB in 1975.

In 1954 he married Kathleen Lewis, a talented artist whom he had met at a dance organised by Shepherds Bush Synagogue. She died in 1996, and he is survived by their son and daughter, and by his companion Deirdre, who made him happy and kept him busy in his later years.

Lawrence Berman, born May 15 1928, died May 16 2023

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.