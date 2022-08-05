Lawn Maintenance Offered in Evans GA by Willow Creek Outdoor Management

Columbia, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Georgia -

Willow Creek Outdoor Management, a Harlem, GA-based lawn care company, has announced that they are offering lawn maintenance in Evans, GA, and neighboring areas. With this kind of service, homeowners no longer need to spend a lot of time keeping their yard and outdoor spaces looking their best. Their basic lawn maintenance program includes: lawn mowing; weed eating; edging; spraying flower beds for weeds; and hedge/bush trimming. Add-on services include: lawn fertilization, dethatching, overseeding, aeration, and top dressing. Their lawn maintenance service includes a minimum of 26 visits during a calendar year.

A spokesperson for Willow Creek Outdoor Management says, “You don’t have to spend all of your free time maintaining your yard. If you are looking for a professional, dependable lawn care service, you can trust Willow Creek Outdoor Management to provide reliable, high quality care for your outdoor spaces. We’ve been in the landscaping industry over 15 years, and our team members have a combined experience of more than 40 years.”

Evans GA yard healthy lawn maintenance Willow Creek Outdoor Management

Willow Creek Outdoor Management provides quality lawn maintenance to help with many of the challenging lawn issues that are faced by homeowners and other property owners. These include: uncontrolled weed growth; low levels of soil nutrients; maintaining accurate water levels; wildlife, pest, or pet damage; and patchy grass.

Weeds growing out of control is one of the major problems for lawn maintenance. There are a number of reasons that weeds can grow uncontrollably in a lawn, such as improper mowing, lack of nutrients, and compacted soil, and a lawn care professional can provide valuable assistance in determining the likely cause of weeds out of control on the lawn and develop a plan to rid the lawn of weeds.

A lack of nutrients in the soil can also lead to various problems for a lawn. Just like other plants, grasses need a range of vitamins and minerals to ensure that they remain healthy throughout the year. An experienced lawn care service provider can assist the homeowner in providing the necessary nutrients to help the grass to thrive.

Story continues

Another important factor is maintaining the appropriate water levels for the lawn. Overwatering or underwatering can destroy even the healthiest lawn. An irrigation system may be needed to ensure that sufficient water is provided for the lawn when there is not enough rain. A rain gauge may also be used to determine how much water is being provided for the lawn and the watering schedule can be adjusted accordingly.

Nature can also be a problem for the proper growth of a lawn. The problem is that a beautiful lawn can attract insects and wildlife. Some plants may also serve to attract certain animals to the lawn. And pets may also be destructive by digging holes in the lawn. A lawn care specialist can provide some advice on what to do with pets and pests.

And finally, patchy grass and uneven grass are also typical problems with a lawn, and determining the actual cause can be a challenge. Poor quality of the soil, thatch, disease, and even pet urine can result in brown patches on the lawn. A lawn care professional can help determine the cause of the problem and suggest a solution.

Founded in 2012, Willow Creek Outdoor Management is a locally owned and operated company in Harlem, GA that has grown into a leading provider of professional hardscaping and landscaping services in Evans, Grovetown, and the entire Augusta river region. Their team of landscaping specialists have been in the industry for more than 15 years, and they have a combined experience of over 40 years. They are specialists in lawn care services, including lawn maintenance and mowing, aeration, and sod installation, as well as paver patios and walkways, retaining walls, fire pits, and other hardscaping projects.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0r0UGpb43Tk&t=5s

Those who are interested in learning more about the services provided by Willow Creek Outdoor Management can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; and from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturdays.

###

For more information about Willow Creek Outdoor Management, contact the company here:



Willow Creek Outdoor Management

Andrew Graham

(706) 829-6004

willowcreekoutdoors@gmail.com

Willow Creek Outdoor Management

539 Emerson Dr

Harlem, GA 30814

CONTACT: Andrew Graham



