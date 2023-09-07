'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Trailer Sees David Oyelowo's Sheriff Executing His Duties by Any Means Necessary

“You a lawman? Or an outlaw?” a boy asks Reeves who replies, “A bit of both, I reckon"

Lauren Smith/Paramount+ David Oyelewo in 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

David Oyelowo’s Bass Reeves is committed to honoring his badge.

On Thursday, Paramount+ dropped a teaser trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated original series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

According to a press release shared with PEOPLE, the western series will follow the untold story of “the most legendary lawman in the Old West” as he rises from “enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.”

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ David Oyelewo and Shea Whigham in 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Though he arrested “over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy.” Reeves even wrestled with the “moral and spiritual cost” the job took on his family.

“I, Bass Reeves, solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute my duties as Deputy Marshal without malice or partiality so help me God,” Oyelowo’s Reeves recites in the trailer as scenes of him fighting outlaws and laughing with his family flash on screen.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Lauren E. Banks and David Oyelewo in 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Judge Issac Parker (Donald Sutherland) replies before handing him a sheriff’s badge, “Well, let’s make it official.”

“You think you can handle the weight of the badge?” asks Sherril Lynn (Dennis Quaid), to which a determined Reeves answers. “I know I can.”

Paramount+ David Oyelowo and Dennis Quaid in 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

The trailer then features scenes of Reeves riding horses with his fellow officers and fighting both criminals and confederate soldiers all the while, members of his family arm themselves against those who combat their way of life.

“You a lawman or an outlaw?” a boy asks Reeves who leans against the post and responds, “A bit of both, I reckon.”

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be a standalone anthology series and future seasons of the show will tell the story of “other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.” The inaugural season will feature a star studded cast that includes Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper alongside Oyelowo, Sutherland and Quaid.

Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund will also appear as guest stars while Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes will have recurring roles.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will premiere on Paramount + on Sunday, Nov. 5.

