Lawmakers and more react to Supreme Court restricting affirmative action: 'Historic,' 'devastating blow'

Lawmakers, legal experts, presidential candidates -- past and present -- and others are reacting on Thursday to a landmark ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court setting new limits on the use of affirmative action in college and university admissions.

The court held, in a 6-3 opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina's admissions programs violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

While the court's conservative wing ruled against affirmative action, the three liberal-leaning justices dissented.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court had repeatedly ruled since 1978 schools may consider the race of applicants in pursuing educational benefits from a diverse student body, so long as they did not use a quota system.

But on Thursday, Roberts, writing for the majority, found that Harvard and UNC's "programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points. We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today."

"At the same time, as all parties agree, nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise," Roberts continued.

Below are reactions from notable figures to the ruling.

This story will be updated.

Universities in the ruling

UNC in a statement said that it was disappointed in the decision but reiterated its commitment to diversity in its student body.

"Carolina remains firmly committed to bringing together talented students with different perspectives and life experiences and continues to make an affordable, high-quality education accessible to the people of North Carolina and beyond. While not the outcome we hoped for, we will carefully review the Supreme Court's decision and take any steps necessary to comply with the law," UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement.

Political candidates

Republican presidential hopeful Mike Pence hailed the decision, saying in a statement: "There is no place for discrimination based on race in the United States, and I am pleased that the Supreme Court has put an end to this egregious violation of civil and constitutional rights in admissions processes, which only served to perpetuate racism. I am honored to have played a role in appointing three of the Justices that ensured today's welcomed decision, and as President I will continue to appoint judges who will strictly apply the law rather than twisting it to serve woke and progressive ends."

Vivek Ramaswamy, another GOP 2024 candidate and a biotech entrepreneur, wrote on social media that "affirmative action is a badly failed experiment: time to put a nail in the coffin & restore colorblind meritocracy."

PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court, June 27, 2023, in Washington. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

A spokesperson for a political group supporting former President Donald Trump's own reelection bid tied the ruling to Trump's own record in the White House, because three of the justices in the majority were nominated by him to the high court.

Story continues

"President Donald Trump made today's historic decision to end the racist college admissions process possible because he delivered on his promise to appoint constitutionalist justices," the spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, said. "America is a better nation as a result of the historic rulings led by Donald Trump's three Supreme Court nominees."

Members of Congress

Various lawmakers in Washington quickly flooded Twitter with reactions, with Republicans celebrating the ruling as a victory for fairness.

"Today's decision by the Supreme Court is a welcome victory for countless students across the country -- academia's ivory towers should not divide and promote preferences based on the color of one's skin. In America, fairness is the key to educational opportunity, where one's success is judged by merit rather than arbitrary quotas," North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, the chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, said in a statement.

"Affirmative action forces colleges to put students into a box. It discredits the hard work and diverse backgrounds that countless applicants have, and requires colleges to value one single characteristic above others. This is wrong and un-American," tweeted Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

Democrats, meanwhile, lamented the decision as a blow to equity.

"The Supreme Court's decision to strike down affirmative action is a devastating blow to our education system across the country. Affirmative action has been a tool to break down systemic barriers and we must continue to advance our ideals of inclusivity & opportunity for all," New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, one of three Black senators, tweeted.

"The Court's decision to overturn long-standing precedent of Affirmative Action is a fatal blow to equitable & accessible education for all. Failing to consider race as a factor in admissions turns a blind eye to systemic failures of academic institutions to pursue equity," added Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia.

Outside experts

Affirmative action has contributed to the rise in students of color attending colleges and universities, experts told ABC News.

Researchers fear the progress made in racial equity in higher education will be reversed, even though they say affirmative action has not been a perfect solution.

"Historically, some of these places like [the University of North Carolina], you literally couldn't go to UNC if you're Black," said Natasha Warikoo, a sociologist at Tufts University and researcher of racial inequity in education.

The Obamas

Former first lady Michelle Obama wrote about her own experience as one of the few Black students on her college campus and said in a statement that "today, my heart breaks for any young person out there who's wondering what their future holds — and what kinds of chances will be open to them."

"Today is a reminder that we've got to do the work not just to enact policies that reflect our values of equity and fairness, but to truly make those values real in all of our schools, workplaces, and neighborhood," she said.

Former President Barack Obama, in a shorter statement, said: "Like any policy, affirmative action wasn't perfect. But it allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged. Now it's up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserve — and help students everywhere benefit from new perspectives." He listed organizations with which people could get in touch to help.

Lawmakers and more react to Supreme Court restricting affirmative action: 'Historic,' 'devastating blow' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com