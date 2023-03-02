Lawmakers introduce new rail safety legislation after Ohio trail derailment

Haley BeMiller, USA TODAY NETWORK
·4 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly a month after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, federal and state lawmakers are looking to prevent future railroad catastrophes.

Ohio legislators began to dissect the derailment on Wednesday in their first hearing on the disaster, as U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would require railroads, including Norfolk Southern, to follow new safety rules.

A Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks in northeastern Ohio on Feb. 3 after a wheel bearing overheated, spilling toxic chemicals into the air, water, and soil, according to preliminary findings from the National Transportation Safety Board. Residents evacuated their homes as the company executed a controlled release of vinyl chloride to prevent an explosion.

Now, people are back home and worried about long-term health consequences, even as officials say the air and municipal water are safe.

The derailment has sparked national criticism of railway safety and heightened attention to other derailments since, including another Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Michigan on Feb. 16 of mostly empty cars, and a derailment in Florida this week that left a tanker carrying propane turned over and tracks mangled. No leaks were detected, officials said.

USA TODAY-IPSOS POLL: Most Americans say tougher regulation could have averted Ohio train derailment

State lawmakers question EPA officials on disaster

Ohio senators questioned officials with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday about efforts to clean up the village and test air, water, and soil. State and federal agencies are conducting weekly tests on the municipal water system and continue to clean up creeks in East Palestine that were heavily contaminated.

They've also excavated dirty soil near the derailment and moved it off-site. Ohio EPA director Anne Vogel said the next step is for Norfolk Southern to take up the tracks and get rid of contaminated soil underneath.

“This is not an easy fix, and Americans love easy fixes," Ohio state Sen. Michael Rulli, R-Salem, said. "That is not going to happen here. We need years of monitoring the soil and testing. We need to build a foundation for the beautiful city of East Palestine, and we need to make ourselves whole again."

The committee also heard from the Ohio Department of Public Safety about the emergency response to the derailment.

Railroads are largely regulated by federal law, so the state is limited in what it can accomplish. But Senate President Matt Huffman previously said the committee could look at issues such as tort law, which deals with civil suits and the relief someone can seek for being wronged.

Huffman also said lawmakers may add one-time money to the upcoming state budget to help people in and around East Palestine.

'IT'S ALL A BUNCH OF WHODUNIT': East Palestine residents caught in political fight

US senators introduce new bill

On the federal side, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance introduced a bipartisan bill Wednesday that aims to prevent train derailments and address issues that have cropped up in the NTSB's investigation.

The proposal also came after Gov. Mike DeWine asked Congress to examine how trains are classified when transporting dangerous chemicals through states. The Norfolk Southern train was not considered a high-hazard flammable train, meaning the company did not need to notify state regulators about its passage.

"We owe every American the peace of mind that their community is protected from a catastrophe of this kind," Vance said in a statement.

What would the bill do to prevent derailments?

The federal bill would:

  • Require trains carrying hazardous materials to give advance notice to states, even if they aren't high-hazardous flammable trains.

  • Require trains with these materials on board to be scanned by hot-bearing detectors every 10 miles.

  • Require two-person crews, update inspection rules, and ensure they're conducted by qualified rail car inspectors.

  • Increase the maximum fine for railroads that break the rules to 1% of their annual operating income, instead of $225,000.

  • Increases HAZMAT registration fees paid by railroads to fund grants for emergency response training.

As cleanup continues on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, a train rolls past the site of the East Palestine, Ohio Norfolk Southern train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the town's ground and water. Norfolk Southern said that 15,000 pounds of contaminated soil and 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water excavated from the derailment site will be transported to landfills and disposal facilities designed &quot;to accept it safely in accordance with state and federal regulations.&quot;
As cleanup continues on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, a train rolls past the site of the East Palestine, Ohio Norfolk Southern train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the town's ground and water. Norfolk Southern said that 15,000 pounds of contaminated soil and 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water excavated from the derailment site will be transported to landfills and disposal facilities designed "to accept it safely in accordance with state and federal regulations."

Separately, Brown said he's talked to the White House about how to support East Palestine residents if Norfolk Southern doesn't make good on its promises. The Washington Post reported that White House officials are weighing what, if any, economic aid they could provide to the community.

"I want Norfolk Southern to pay quickly, but if they don't, we've got to find another way to help them," Brown told reporters Wednesday.

In the U.S. House, Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, and other members of the Ohio delegation introduced legislation that would ensure residents and businesses don't have to pay taxes on any disaster relief payments they receive.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Ohio lawmakers hold hearing after East Palestine derailment disaster

Latest Stories

  • Winter drought plagues France's longest river

    STORY: From above, the Loire River – the longest in France – seems to have more sandbanks than actual water.Normally, the Loire River would be teeming with water toward the end of February as winter snow melts. But on Wednesday, drone footage showed patches of sand, inciting worries of water shortage among locals."I'm scared, I feel like we'll lack water, it's unacceptable. I've never seen this. Often at this time of year, as the snow melts, there's a lot of water. But right now, it's shocking to see the waters in the Loire so low." France is facing one of its worst winter droughts in history, counting 32 consecutive days with total precipitation below 1 millimeter -- a record since 1959, according to weather service Meteo France.On the Loire on Wednesday, some boats stood still by the banks of the river, as some fishermen temporarily gave up on catching fish."There's no fishing left. Back in the day, the water levels were high, the water was murky and we caught fish. Right now, it's no good, we can't fish anymore at least for now. The water is too low, the guys can no longer catch fish. The water is just too low.”The situation is being described as a rare occurrence by hydrologist Vazken Andreassian – who says locals should be prepared to cut back."The population will most certainly face water use restrictions. So, if you have to go to a wedding, you'll have to go to the wedding with a dirty car, because you won't be allowed you to wash your car. Then, if you have a swimming pool, you will probably be banned from filling it."Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a so-called "water sobriety plan,” which could involve better ways of recycling rainwater and fixing leaks in water systems.Andreassian says normal rainfall soon could offer some relief, but he worries about the months ahead.After last year’s intense heatwaves battered the country over the summer, even more intense droughts could be on the way.

  • House Republicans vow to keep closer eye on Canada-U.S. border

    A group of 28 Republicans on Capitol Hill have formed a new caucus to focus on what they call security issues at the Canada-U.S. border. Members of the Northern Border Security Caucus say the statistics make it clear that drug and human smuggling into the U.S. from Canada is on the rise.

  • Kevin McCarthy defends giving trove of Jan 6 footage to Tucker Carlson: ‘It almost seems like the press is jealous’

    The speaker says “everyone’s gonna get” access to the footage amid concerns of an ideologial Fox News narrative

  • Now That Tucker Carlson Has Jan. 6 Footage, Majorie Taylor Greene Is Changing Her Tune

    The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.

  • Chicago police chief, U.S. attorney resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection

    The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

    The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.

  • Biden Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Simple Hand Gesture

    The audience broke out in laughter as the president let his fingers do the talking.

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • Putin issues alert after drone strikes 60 miles from Moscow; Russian death toll surpasses all wars since WWII: Ukraine updates

    A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia. The Russian death toll in the Ukraine invasion surpasses all of its wars since WWII.

  • Trump mocked after revealing his plan to end Ukraine war: ‘Knock heads and get it done’

    The former president made the vague comments in a radio interview

  • Whispers of Putin’s Secret Lifeline Threaten Rebound in Russia’s War

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOver a year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a critical spot.Initial efforts to force Ukraine to capitulate failed, Ukraine took back much of Russia’s gains, and, as the conflict drags on, the military’s supplies of everything from tanks to missiles are starting to dwindle. While Ukraine has been able to acquire a variety of modern weapons from the U.S. and Europe, few countries have been willing to d

  • White House calls senior Republican ‘despicable’ for wishing Biden’s dead son had been prosecuted

    ‘Jim Comer has a Trumpian blend of incompetence and malice,’ former Obama adviser says

  • Trump news - live: Trump attacks old ally Rupert Murdoch after bombshell Fox News Dominion revelations

    Donald Trump goes on Truth Social rant against Rupert Murdoch after stunning lawsuit revelations

  • Russia journal: Moscow mulls possible use of nuclear arms to fend off US attack -RIA

    The article is the latest in a series of combative remarks by Russian politicians and commentators after the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, suggesting Moscow would, if necessary, be prepared to deploy its vast nuclear arsenal. RIA said the article, published in the Voennaya Mysl (Military Thought) magazine, concluded Washington was worried it might be losing dominance over the world and had therefore "apparently" prepared plans to strike Russia to neutralise it. In response, Russian specialists were "actively developing a promising form of the strategic use of the Russian armed forces - an operation of strategic deterrence forces", RIA said.

  • $1,400 car service expensed by AHS official administrator for single-day trip

    Less than two weeks after he was appointed official administrator of Alberta Health Services, during a high-profile shakeup of the health authority by the Danielle Smith government, Dr. John Cowell expensed a $1,400 car service for a trip from Calgary to Edmonton and back. Publicly available AHS expense documents reveal Cowell racked up a $1,462.50 bill for Nobnish Transport, a Calgary- based limousine and sedan service on Nov. 29, the day of the Throne Speech. Cowell was appointed official admi

  • Trump Stiffed Local Cops. Now It’s Coming Back to Bite Him.

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAs Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail—and the size of his MAGA rallies—has ebbed and flowed, one standard operating procedure for the former president has remained constant: Whenever possible, stiff the contractors.For all the “back the blue” merchandise one can buy at a Trump rally, finding an event where the cops actually working it had their overtime covered by the campaign is surprisingly difficult. But there’s a cost for Trump, too; the he

  • DeSantis' new memoir skips juicy details about his life that could emerge in a presidential bid. Here's what he left out.

    DeSantis published his first memoir, which keeps many details about his life and work private. Insider read the book and identified missing pieces.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Delivers Stark Warning Over Trump Loyalists

    The former party boss is urging the GOP to clean house of Trump's "MAGA grifters."

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui