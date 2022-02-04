Lawmaker seeks investigation into Cal State chancellor's handling of sexual harassment

A prominent California lawmaker has called for "an immediate and thorough investigation" into California State University system chancellor Joseph Castro's handling of sexual harassment allegations against a senior administrator, as detailed in a USA TODAY investigation published this week.

Sen. Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino), who chairs the state’s Senate Education Committee, issued a statement Friday saying she was “extremely troubled” by the investigation and calling the findings “shocking.”

Leyva said if an investigation by the CSU Board of Trustees, or another authority that may have jurisdiction, confirms USA TODAY's findings, then Castro should resign “since it would call into clear question his ability to lead” the CSU and its more than half a million students and employees.

“As the head of the entire CSU system, Chancellor Castro must prioritize the safety of students, staff, faculty and the entire CSU community,” Leyva’s statement said.

“If the information in the story is corroborated through an outside investigation,” Leyva’s statement continued, “it would be evident that his ongoing behavior and favoritism further endangered the safety and well-being of countless students and others, possibly causing Title IX violations by the university.”

Leyva also said she would convene a Senate Education Committee hearing after the outside investigation concludes “to further uncover what happened under Chancellor Castro’s leadership while at Fresno State.”

Read the full investigation: As Fresno State president, Joseph Castro mishandled sexual harassment complaints.

At least two San Joaquin Valley newspapers’ editorial boards also have called for accountability for Castro. The Fresno Bee demanded an outside investigation and Castro’s resignation if it finds he mishandled the allegations. The Visalia Times Delta, part of the USA TODAY Network, called for Castro to step down.

“Our conclusion: Castro was either covering up and condoning the unconscionable behavior of a predator he deemed a colleague or was more interested in shielding his university from scandal than protecting victims – in turn promoting to the top,” the Visalia paper’s editorial board wrote.

And a former Fresno State student who alleged she was sexually assaulted twice when she was a freshman two years ago is organizing a protest at 10 a.m. Saturday on the school’s campus. The protest is to "support survivors of the ongoing sexual abuse on Fresno State campus," according to a flier.

CSU board chair Lillian Kimbell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY. Nor did Castro’s spokesperson, Patti Waid. This article will be updated if they respond.

As president of Fresno State, Castro was personally aware of multiple complaints against his vice president of student affairs, Frank Lamas, he acknowledged in response to questions from USA TODAY.

Complaints started during Lamas’ first week on the job in 2014 and spanned six years, according to interviews and records obtained by USA TODAY. They included allegations that Lamas stared at women’s breasts, touched women inappropriately, made sexist remarks, and berated, belittled, and retaliated against employees.

The university even installed a window in Lamas’ office in 2016 so he would not be alone with employees.

But Castro never formally disciplined Lamas, records show. Instead, Castro praised him in annual performance reviews and endorsed him for a prestigious lifetime achievement award, which Lamas won.

It wasn’t until an employee accused Lamas of implying he would help her get promoted in exchange for sexual favors that Fresno State launched the internal investigation whose findings ultimately forced Castro’s hand. But rather than firing Lamas or asking for his resignation, Castro quietly paid him to leave.

The settlement agreement obtained by USA TODAY shows that Castro gave Lamas $260,000 and full retirement benefits. It forbade Lamas from ever working in the CSU system again but promised him a letter of recommendation should he apply at another college.

Three weeks later, the CSU board named Castro its next chancellor.

Frank Lamas speaks to employees and staff during a homecoming event held on the lower level of California State University, Fresno's student union on Oct. 25, 2019.

Castro, a San Joaquin Valley native, now oversees all 23 CSU campuses and more than half a million students and employees. Among other things, he is responsible for ensuring the entire CSU system’s compliance with Title IX, the federal law banning sex discrimination in schools.

Lamas, who now lives in Venice, Florida, and has a consulting firm, denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He told USA TODAY that his exemplary career ended unfairly because of people “with an obvious ax to grind.”

In a written statement to USA TODAY, Castro said he regretted endorsing Lamas for the lifetime achievement award, not placing Lamas on a “performance improvement plan,” and not mentioning any of his concerns in Lamas’ performance reviews.

Castro also said he “should’ve been more neutral” in his announcement of Lamas’ retirement and in the letter of recommendation he wrote Lamas as part of the settlement.

“First and foremost, I apologize to anyone in the Fresno State community who was impacted by Dr. Lamas’ behavior,” Castro said in a statement. “I recognize how difficult this entire process was for the Division, especially those who were individually impacted by his actions.”

