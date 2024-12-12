Lawmaker introduces bill to make flag planting illegal at Ohio State's stadium

A lawmaker in Ohio wants to make it a felony to plant a flag in the center of Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State University.

A fight broke out between Ohio State and Michigan players after the Wolverines tried to plant a flag on Ohio State’s field after they beat the Buckeyes 13-10 on Nov. 30. Following the scuffle, the Big Ten fined both schools $100,000 for their role in the fight.

Republican State Rep. Josh Williams introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act on Tuesday in an attempt to curb flag-planting attempts, according to the Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"I am proud to introduce the O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act to make flag planting at midfield a felony in the state of Ohio. Behavior that incites violent brawls and puts our law enforcement officers in danger has no place on the football field," Williams posted on X.

The bill aims to stop flag-planting

The bill would "prohibit planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio Stadium football field on the day of a college football game and to name this act the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act."

Even though the bill is grabbing headlines, its timing means it will likely not pass in the Ohio General Assembly.

House Speaker Jason Stephens, told the Dispatch that since lawmakers are wrapping up the two-year assembly next week, any bills that don't pass by the end of the year would have to be reintroduced.

Not the only flag-planting flight in college football

This year's college football rivalry weekend was chaotic, to say the least, as the Ohio State and Michigan fight was not the only flag-planting-related scuffle during the weekend.

Florida vs. Florida State

Down in the Sunshine State, Florida State and Florida players fought on the field after the Gators comfortably defeated the Seminoles 31-11. Florida defensive end George Gumbs Jr. pinned his team's flag on the Florida State logo which caused fighting to ensue between players.

It was subsequently diffused by Florida head coach Billy Napier and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. But Norvell at one point grabbed the Florida flag and tossed it to the ground, after exchanging words with Napier.

“I told him what I thought," Norvell said. "They won the game. They have the right to celebrate, just like we have in the previous years. It was just the way that we operate. And that’s fine – you want to come and do that, that is absolutely a decision you can have within a team. I just told him what I thought.”

UNC vs. N.C. State

In North Carolina, similar scenes unfolded after N.C. State beat the University of North Carolina, 35-30, for their fourth consecutive win.

An all-out brawl broke out after N.C. State players tried to plant their flag in the Tarheels' stadium, but before even making it onto the field, UNC wide receiver J.J. Jones took the flag and threw it off the field.

This sparked the scuffle between players which was eventually broken up by staff. As players started to clear the field, defensive back for N.C. State, DK Kaufman captured the N.C. State flag and ran with it through the end zone near N.C. State’s locker room.

Arizona State vs. University of Arizona

Out West, Arizona State players took a more creative route to their postgame celebrations. After the Sun Devils thrashed their rivals 49-7, defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika, attempted to stab a pitchfork with the Arizona State logo into the turf field.

He was then quickly confronted by Arizona players before the scuffle was broken up by coaches from both sides. Kongaika himself has an interesting role in the rivalry, as he played for the Wildcats in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Arizona State.

Arizona running back Quali Conley called the move "disrespectful" and "uncalled for" after the game in a video taken by the Arizona Daily Star.

Contributing: Jeremy Cluff - Arizona Republic, Rodd Baxley - Fayetteville Observer, Austin Curtright - USA TODAY Network

