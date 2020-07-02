Law Society of Alberta Expands Accounting Software Options by Approving Soluno

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) announced the addition of Soluno® to their list of approved software. A Cloud-based time, billing, and accounting product for the legal market, Soluno will provide Alberta-based law firms with more options when selecting back-office management solutions.

Soluno demo on a Mac computer: Soluno is a Cloud-based legal accounting package that has given thousands of daily users their spare time back. Soluno cuts out unecessary steps and streamlines time, billing, and accounting, so that users can focus on what matters. (CNW Group/Soluno)

As of July 2nd 2020, Soluno meets all the requirements for the LSA's Electronic Trust Transaction Reporting Program. This means the software is now capable of uploading trust accounting data directly to the Law Society. Soluno is proud to join the group of approved software vendors as a proudly Canadian-owned solution designed specifically for the Cloud.

Alberta law firms that pre-pay for an annual subscription and implement before December 31st, 2020 will receive an additional 10% off Soluno's MSRP, and a full matter history conversion for free.

Alan Tuback, co-founder and CEO of Soluno adds; "We hope that Albertan firms of all sizes will benefit from Soluno's extensive knowledge of Canadian law. Our ability to facilitate safe trust data uploads, makes Soluno well-suited for the Alberta legal market."

Soluno is one of the fastest-growing Cloud-based SaaS solutions in the legal tech industry. This streamlined platform has received multiple accolades including Best Ease-of-Use Legal Billing product, and Best Customer Support in Legal Accounting. More information is available at www.soluno.legal/start/alberta.

To understand more about approved accounting software, the Law Society of Alberta can be contacted through the Law Society website, at trust.safety@lawsociety.ab.ca, or by phone (403) 228-5632.

About Soluno:

Soluno is a Canadian-owned and Cloud-based time, billing, and accounting SaaS solution designed for law firms of all sizes. Soluno simplifies back-office processes – from time and expense entry, to receiving payments, to financial reports – while remaining fully compliant with local regulatory requirements and maintaining a full audit trail. Since 2014, Soluno has been built on a foundation of innovative technology and a people-first philosophy that prioritizes streamlined systems and superior customer experiences. The product is now trusted by thousands of professionals. You can learn more by visiting Soluno's website.

