Law to police doping in horse races not in play 'til 2022

·5 min read

For five years, a bill that would place the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in charge of fighting illicit drug use in horse racing went nowhere in Congress. In 2020, it finally passed — but that milestone came too late to resolve the crisis that enveloped the sport and its latest Kentucky Derby winner this week.

As of Wednesday, Medina Spirit was entered in the Preakness Stakes, set to go for the second stage of the Triple Crown despite a doping positive at the Kentucky Derby that has shrouded its success and future, and further muddied the reputation of its trainer, Bob Baffert.

In the doping world, positive tests traditionally have to be corroborated by a “B” sample — in this case, a separately held specimen of the same blood sample that came back positive. It could take weeks for Kentucky authorities to get results from that sample, but authorities in Maryland and at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, where the Preakness is held, have been on a more urgent timeline. They had to decide whether to allow Medina Spirit to the post Saturday.

“The takeaway from this is that, right now, we’re in this cloud of uncertainty,’” said Bill Lear, a Kentucky attorney who was a key architect of the law that was passed last year. “You don’t know a lot of things you’d like to know, and we’re coming up on the second race of the Triple Crown.”

Because of the uncertainty, horse racing powers in Maryland were forced to weigh the specter of legal action that could come if they oust the horse against the cloud of suspicion that would exist if they let him run. Their decision was to let Medina Spirit run, albeit with an additional layer of testing scheduled for earlier in the week.

All this comes against the backdrop of a sport built for gambling. Millions of dollars will be wagered Saturday on a race that could include a horse less than two weeks removed from a failed drug test. Those who won (or lost) money on Medina Spirit in the Derby needn't worry — there will be no returns, despite the now-murky nature of the victory.

“You can't get the money back, and I don't think anyone's going to succeed in challenging that,” Lear said. “But the fact that wagers are paid immediately after the races are official heightens the need to do everything possible to not have a(n antidoping) violation skew the results of a race.”

The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act that passed last December goes into effect in July 2022. If it were in play right now, many of these issues could have been resolved before Saturday by USADA, the organization most famous for taking down Lance Armstrong, and one that is expected to handle testing for the thoroughbred industry as a whole once the law is in effect.

“Under our program, we expedite the B-sample analysis and the legal process to ensure a decision is made before the next major competition,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said, while refusing to speak specifically about the Medina Spirit case.

Lear, who also did not speak specifically about Medina Spirit, says a strengthened testing system that included more out-of-competition testing, the likes of which will be coming under the new law, could have set up the possibility “that maybe a horse doesn't even make it to the starting line” if it is found to be violating rules.

Baffert, the seven-time winner of the Kentucky Derby who has a long record of horses testing positive for performance enhancers, said he supported the new law.

“I'd welcome Travis Tygart,” said the trainer, who will stay away from Pimlico this week, even though his horse will be there.

To which Tygart, in an email exchange with The Associated Press, responded: “Great, we are ready to dive in and help clean it up."

Because state authorities have regulated gambling for decades in the United States, most rules related to horse racing have been handled in the same way. It has led to a balkanized and confusing set of statutes that are different in all 50 states.

Lear, whose Lexington, Kentucky, law firm represents The Jockey Club and The Breeders' Cup among other horse interests, has helped to draft bills designed to streamline the racing industry's antidoping policies. The first was introduced to Congress in 2015. It stalled. The same thing happened in 2016, and pretty much every year since.

“There are a lot of folks who are very entrenched in the status quo,” Lear said, in explaining why the bill never went very far.

Not until more than three dozen on-track horse deaths at Santa Anita Park in California rocked the industry in 2018-19 did federal lawmakers get serious about passing a law. Then, last year, the movement picked up more steam when 29 trainers, veterinarians and pharmacists were indicted on federal charges in a horse doping ring.

Though the law is not being universally embraced in horse circles — at least two groups are challenging the law in court — Lear takes solace in the fact that it passed with bipartisan support.

And though the law goes into effect too late to solve any of this week's problems, Tygart said the current case serves a purpose in that it further illustrates “the perfect storm that has been brewing for years” in horse racing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn and 3 assistant coaches

    The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.

  • NFL Week 1 schedule released: Cowboys at Buccaneers to kick off opening weekend

    The NFL season kicks off with a healed Dak Prescott facing a triumphant Tom Brady.

  • Leafs, Habs will face off in long-awaited playoff rematch

    The seeding for the four playoff teams in the North Division was finalized Tuesday night when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks.

  • James Harden will reportedly play Wednesday after missing month with hamstring injury

    The Nets went 10-8 while James Harden was out with the injury.

  • Everything you need to know about starting and dominating your NHL playoff pool

    Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.

  • French Open players to get 1 hour of daily freedom in Paris

    Players at the French Open will be allowed a daily one-hour window outside their social-distancing bubble, tournament organizers said Wednesday.

  • 10 things: Raptors keep playing for lottery position with another loss to Clippers

    The severely undermanned Raptors got blown out by the Clippers on Tuesday as Toronto's dreadful season slowly and painfully winds down.

  • Five WNBA storylines that will define the 2021 season

    From player movement to social justice to competition, the WNBA is packed with storylines. The post Five WNBA storylines that will define the 2021 season appeared first on Just Women's Sports.

  • Drew Robinson hits first HR since losing right eye in suicide attempt

    Drew Robinson lost his right eye in a suicide attempt in 2020, but earned a spot in the River Cats last week.

  • Taylor Hall weighs in on ex-teammate Eichel: 'I know Jack is frustrated'

    Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.

  • State auditor: Brett Favre hasn't paid back $600K in welfare funds

    Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.

  • Breaking down the closest Norris Trophy race in recent memory

    The 2021 Norris Trophy race should be the closest among the major awards, with several candidates in the running. Who should take home the hardware this year?

  • What Wayne Simmonds is showing us about the sacred relationship between a Black man and his barber

    Not every barber can cut Black hair.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Low-scoring Ducks contemplate change after another lost year

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks' playoff drought has reached three seasons because they were the NHL's worst offensive team for the second time in three years. The Ducks can't score, and so they can't win. That's the root of the worst season in franchise history by points percentage, and the source of Anaheim's longest playoff drought since 2002. Along with an NHL-low 124 goals this season, the Ducks even had the worst power play in modern NHL history, scoring just 8.9% of the time. Some help has arrived in the form of Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, Max Comtois and Troy Terry. But Anaheim's young talent has a very tall task ahead just to carry this team to mediocrity on the offensive end of the ice. And until they figure it out, the Ducks aren't going anywhere. “We haven’t had much success over the last few years, so when that builds up over time, more than likely something is going to change,” goalie John Gibson said Tuesday. “I wouldn’t be surprised if something changes. I think we need to be at least contending for a playoff spot.” If Ducks owner Henry Samueli is contemplating a wholesale leadership change, he is hiding it awfully well. General manager Bob Murray appears to be the person who will make the Ducks' high draft pick after they finished with the NHL's second-worst record, and coach Dallas Eakins seems safe to return for his third season. And while the Ducks managed to win only 17 games — fewer than every team except Buffalo — their veteran core has expressed little discontent with a lost year of its collective career. “Very optimistic,” forward Adam Henrique said. “With the way this year was, with the hopes of getting back to more of a normal year, things could maybe settle in a little more on a day-to-day lineup basis. I'm optimistic for the team, certainly.” Gibson sounded a bit more like his team's fans when asked about his own level of optimism for the Ducks, who have provided truly terrible goal support for their netminder during three years of his playing prime. “Honestly, I'm not sure right now,” Gibson said. “I mean, I love it here," he added. "I love the city. Love the fans. But at the same time, I want to win, so obviously I think we've got to start taking some steps forward and trying to figure out what's needed to make that happen. Nobody wants to lose, but it seems like the last few years, we found ways to lose games, put ourselves behind the 8 ball and maybe be a little comfortable with losing. We have to figure out what's the best plan of action to change." POWERLESS PLAY Anaheim scored 11 power-play goals in 123 opportunities. By comparison, three NHL players had more power-play goals than the Ducks this season: Leon Draisaitl (14), TJ Oshie (13) and Joe Pavelski (13). The Ducks had little confidence with the man-advantage, and it was reflected in their puck movement and shot selection. Eakins' staff was unable to find a solution, particularly while playing without injured defenseman Hampus Lindholm. If Eakins returns in the fall, it's no stretch to say his job security should be tied to fixing his team's inept power play. CAPTAIN'S FUTURE Getzlaf's eight-year, $66 million contract ends this summer, and the long-serving captain has not re-signed or retired. The 35-year-old center kept his options open in his exit interview, saying he would talk to Samueli and Murray before making a decision. “There's things I want to address with me and my family going forward,” Getzlaf said. “This organization has always been in my heart. I've always been here. So we'll definitely see how the summer goes, and my discussions with Bob, and if he wants me back.” Getzlaf's game has changed with age, but he remains a clever playmaker and a strong captain. If he retires or leaves, the Ducks would need a recalibration of their on-ice leadership. CAP CLEARANCE Getzlaf's deal and David Backes' contract are off the books, and Corey Perry's buyout figure drops considerably. It all adds up to more salary cap flexibility than Murray has given himself in many years. The Ducks have the room to sign free agents, and the young prospects to compete for proven talent in trades. The big question is whether Murray can get it done. GETTING BACKUP Ryan Miller ended his four seasons as Gibson's backup by announcing his retirement last month. The crease has been the strongest area of the ice for Anaheim over the past three years, but the Ducks seem equipped to keep it solid from within. Miller's departure opens an opportunity for Anthony Stolarz, the 27-year-old netminder who posted a 2.20 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in eight appearances as Anaheim's third-stringer this season. MCNAB RETIRES While Murray is still in charge, one of his top lieutenants just retired. David McNab had been in Anaheim's executive since the franchise's founding nearly three decades ago under Disney's ownership and his departure as the senior vice president of hockey operations will open an opportunity for Murray to bring in fresh ideas, if he wants them. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Should you draft Cam Akers over Saquon, Zeke, Chubb & Kamara?

    Andy Behrens & Dalton Del Don go over their initial pre-season player rankings. Dalton has Los Angeles Rams sophomore RB Cam Akers over established backs like Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Alvin Kamara, and Ezekiel Elliott. Should Akers be considered a top 5 fantasy draft pick or is Dalton's ranking unjustified? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Tennis Canada could move top tournaments to US if Toronto, Montreal plan not approved

    Tennis Canada hopes to hold its top professional tournaments in Toronto and Montreal this summer, but isn't ruling out moving the events to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennis Canada says the National Bank Open women's tournament in Montreal and men's event in Toronto remain on the schedule for Aug. 7-15. However, the organization says moving the tournaments to the U.S. is an option if restrictions prevent the events from happening in Canada. The Western & Southern Open in suburban Cincinnati is a women's/men's event that follows the National Bank Open (previously known as the Rogers Cup). Last year, the Cincinnati tournament moved to New York and was held at the U.S. Open venue so players could stay in one bubble-like setting during the earlier stages of the pandemic. Tennis Canada says it has held talks with all levels of government in an effort to stage the tournaments in Toronto and Montreal this year. Both National Bank Open tournaments were cancelled last year. Tennis Canada says the events bring in 90 per cent of the revenue the organization invests in the development of the sport each year, making it "critical" to stage 2021 tournaments. Multiple Canadian professional teams have relocated to the U.S. during the pandemic to get around border restrictions. The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, two of the other major annual warm-weather sporting events in Canada, have been cancelled two years in a row. “We remain confident there are still multiple options for our tournaments to be held in Montreal and Toronto this August, such as in broadcast-only or limited-fan models, both of which have already been planned for in detail,” Eugene Lapierre, tournament director of the Montreal event, said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Canadiens sign forward Harvey-Pinard to two-year entry-level contract

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of US$825,000. Harvey-Pinard will earn $750,000 per season at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level. The deal includes a signing bonus worth $75,000 per season. Harvey-Pinard, 22, has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 32 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket in his first professional season. Last season, the Jonquiere, Que., native led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Chicoutimi Sagueneens in goals (34), assists (44) and points (78). He also won the President Cup and the Memorial Cup with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in 2018-19. Harvey-Pinard was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round, 201st overall, in the 2019 NHL draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Why Akshay Bhatia is important to Indian Americans like me, who never saw their names in sports

    My name is Akshay too.