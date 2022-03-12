Law & Order star shares first look at new FBI: Most Wanted lead

Photo credit: Chris Pizzello / AP - PA Images

FBI: Most Wanted spoilers follow, and they're pretty major ones.

Dylan McDermott has introduced fans to the lead character he is set to play in FBI: Most Wanted.

McDermott is stepping into the new role after Julian McMahon's supervisory special agent Jess LaCroix was written out of the show in episodes that aired earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, the Law & Order actor uploaded a carousel post with two pictures which he captioned: "#fbimostwanted April 12th."

The first sees the star sitting with his back toward the camera on a director's chair depicting the show's title, and the second picture reveals a silhouette of the actor in character, standing in a bedroom while holding a gun.

After McMahon announced his exit from the CBS police procedural in January this year, FBI: Most Wanted executive producer David Hudgins addressed LaCroix's departure last week – telling TVLine that staying true to the theme was the "appropriate" option for his exit.

"We did consider other options, " he said. "We knew with a pretty fair amount of lead time that Julian was going to be leaving, so in the writers' room, we started discussing what that exit might be.

"We talked about every possible iteration of it, and ultimately, what [we] kept coming back to session after session was, 'Look, this is Most Wanted. We're chasing the worst of the worst, the most dangerous of the dangerous, and there is a very real risk associated with the job,'" he added.

"We ultimately decided that that was true to the premise of the show, that risk of being shot or killed in the line of duty. We just felt like it was appropriate and emotional and tragic."

FBI: Most Wanted airs on CBS.

