Law & Order star shares first look at new FBI: Most Wanted lead

Priyanca Rajput
·2 min read
Photo credit: Chris Pizzello / AP - PA Images
Photo credit: Chris Pizzello / AP - PA Images

FBI: Most Wanted spoilers follow, and they're pretty major ones.

Dylan McDermott has introduced fans to the lead character he is set to play in FBI: Most Wanted.

McDermott is stepping into the new role after Julian McMahon's supervisory special agent Jess LaCroix was written out of the show in episodes that aired earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, the Law & Order actor uploaded a carousel post with two pictures which he captioned: "#fbimostwanted April 12th."

The first sees the star sitting with his back toward the camera on a director's chair depicting the show's title, and the second picture reveals a silhouette of the actor in character, standing in a bedroom while holding a gun.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dylan McDermott (@dylan.mcdermott)

Related: Law & Order legend returns in first-look teaser

After McMahon announced his exit from the CBS police procedural in January this year, FBI: Most Wanted executive producer David Hudgins addressed LaCroix's departure last week – telling TVLine that staying true to the theme was the "appropriate" option for his exit.

"We did consider other options, " he said. "We knew with a pretty fair amount of lead time that Julian was going to be leaving, so in the writers' room, we started discussing what that exit might be.

Photo credit: CBS
Photo credit: CBS

Related: American Horror Story's Dylan McDermott discusses his return and that NSFW joke

"We talked about every possible iteration of it, and ultimately, what [we] kept coming back to session after session was, 'Look, this is Most Wanted. We're chasing the worst of the worst, the most dangerous of the dangerous, and there is a very real risk associated with the job,'" he added.

"We ultimately decided that that was true to the premise of the show, that risk of being shot or killed in the line of duty. We just felt like it was appropriate and emotional and tragic."

FBI: Most Wanted airs on CBS.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Looking closer at your portfolio amid the war in Ukraine

    TORONTO — The war in Ukraine is forcing investors, especially those who prioritize environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, to take a closer look at the stocks and other assets they hold, whether individually or through funds. "I hope we see more investors connecting the dots on value and values," said Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, in an interview. Over the last few weeks, asset managers

  • Kenneth Branagh Offers Bill Maher Some ‘Real Time’ Understanding As He Recounts His ‘Belfast’ Origins

    Bill Maher was back Friday night from a brief hiatus, but he was also happy to enjoy his first maskless studio audience in two years. “It’s great to see you, and I can finally see you,” Maher said at the top of his HBO show, Real Time. “I don’t want to see another mask unless […]

  • Broader war in Ukraine could displace 15 million - Swiss minister

    A broader war in Ukraine could displace 15 million people, Switzerland's justice minister said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. "If you assume the hostilities continue, that the Russian army advances more strongly in the West (of Ukraine), that perhaps there are escape corridors, then it could be that practically 1 million people leave the country each week," Karin Keller-Sutter told a news conference in Bern on the Swiss approach to taking in refugees. "There are now estimates from UNHCR that you have to reckon with around 15 million displaced persons -- that is the highest number...It is said around half the population minus men who are of course in the armed forces and defending the country."

  • The owner of a Ukrainian restaurant in New York, where sales have risen up to 75%, says some staff are considering fighting against Russia in the Ukraine war

    Owner of Veselka, Jason Birchard, said he's also thought about fighting in Ukraine after President Zelenskyy stopped some male citizens from leaving.

  • Dua wears Mugler to a dive bar

    Dua Lipa has shared a collection of Friday night images to her Instagram wearing a full Mugler outfit.

  • Prince Harry to miss Prince Philip’s memorial service but hopes to visit Queen ‘soon’

    Decision comes amid royal’s ongoing legal battle with Home Office over his UK police protection

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Women athletes are redefining what 'strength' really means

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As the month of March rolls around, I prepare to attend many events to celebrate International Women's Day. I like to celebrate women all the time, and the global community of women in sports also gets extra amplification and well-deserved attention. I also prepare to avoid the discussions from the "I'm just playing devil's advocate" dudebro types who ponder

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.