‘Law & Order’ Star Jeffrey Donovan Not Returning For Season 23

Jeffrey Donovan will not be returning as Detective Cosgrove for Season 23 of “Law & Order,” Variety has confirmed.

According to TVLine, who was first to report the news, producers are already on the search for a new series regular. The outlet reports sources claim the two parted ways due to creative differences.

More from Variety

Donovan joined the cast in 2021, portraying Detective Cosgrove in Seasons 21 and 22 of the series revival.

Probably best known for his leading work as former CIA operative Michael Westen on the USA series “Burn Notice” for seven seasons, Donovan also gained recognition with notable roles on FX’s “Fargo” and Hulu’s “Shut Eye.” His other film credits include “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” opposite Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro; “Villains,” opposite Bill Skarsgård and Kyra Sedgwick; “Honest Thief,” opposite Liam Neeson; Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario”; Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar,” playing Robert F. Kennedy; “Changeling”; Rob Reiner’s “LBJ,” as John F. Kennedy; and Ric Waugh’s “Shotcaller.”

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.