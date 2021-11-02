Law & Order revival casts Burn Notice star as major character

Photo credit: Rich Fury - Getty Images

Law & Order, the original version and the grandaddy of police procedural dramas, is coming back after a lengthy hiatus.

The show was cancelled after season 20 back in 2010, but the new episodes will see the show pick up where it left off.

As reported by Deadline, the show has now cast one of its new leads in the form of Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan. According to the publication, Donovan will be playing an NYPD detective and is one of many new stars who shall be featuring heavily in the show alongside some returning favourites.

As well as his role in Michael Westen across seven seasons of Burn Notice, Donovan has also starred in Fargo season 2, J Edgar, Sicario and its sequel, and Extremely Wicked, Shocking Evil, and Vile.

"This will be season 21, so it's the same Law & Order everyone knows from the first 20 years," the show's creator Dick Wolf previously said about the revival. "So there's really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories. Casting as always will be three cops and three DAs.

"We always approach storytelling the same way: Good writing, acting and production values, and give the viewers what they want. That's been our mantra from day one... What stands out is the predictable nature of getting viewers what they want.

"The last three seasons of the Wednesday Chicago stack and now the Tuesday FBIs and Thursday Law & Orders prove that traditional television viewers will binge on the comfort food of our brands."

We don't know how many original cast members will be returning, especially considering some of the stars are starring in other Dick Wolf shows, but one name that has been specifically mentioned as being eyed up is Sam Waterston, who played District Attorney Jack McCoy between seasons 5 and 20 of the show.

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays on NBC in the US. The show airs on Sky Witness in the UK, with select episodes available on NOW.

