Law & Order original series returning to join SVU and Organized Crime spin-offs

NBC is bringing back its original Law & Order series as part of its Thursday night line-up alongside Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The new instalment will be Law & Order's 21st season and will pick up where the show left off when it was cancelled back in 2010.

In a statement, franchise creator Dick Wolf said (via TV Line): "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine."

It's unclear which original cast members will be returning for the revival but preliminary talks are reportedly underway with a handful of franchise veterans.

At the time of Law & Order's cancellation, the cast included Jeremy Sisto, Anthony Anderson, S Epatha Merkerson, Linus Roache, Alana De La Garza and Sam Waterston.

In July, it was announced that Law & Order spin-off For the Defense was abruptly cancelled, having only been given a straight-to-series order a few months before.

However, Law and Order: Organized Crime will be back for a second season after being given a renewal in May.

The series sees Chris Meloni reprise his role as Detective Elliot Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to lead a task force that deals with international organised crime.



Speaking about what fans can expect from the show's second season, Wolf revealed it will have three eight-episode arcs, meaning that the series will have 24 episodes.

"The first third of the season is The Godfather. The second third is American Gangster. And the last third is Scarface," Wolf explained.

"And these villains are going to be really bad guys that give [Stabler] a constant source of energy, outrage, belief in justice and a different way of pursuing criminals than we’ve had before."

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays on NBC in the US. The show airs on Sky Witness in the UK, with select episodes available on NOW.

