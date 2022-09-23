Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Premiere Recap: Gang's All Here

Kimberly Roots
·4 min read

This Law & Order: Organized Crime premiere recap is for the first hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts II and III. 

When a young girl is shot in cold blood, various squads in the New York City Police Department team up to find the people responsible, then the District Attorney’s office works to hold them accountable Yep: It’s time for Law & Order‘s first-ever crossover with SVU and Organized Crime!

More from TVLine

The event opens as Cosgrove is hanging out with his teen daughter, who’s lobbying him to let her be homeschooled because she’s afraid of something terrible happening while she’s in her school. He says no and assures her that bad things rarely come to pass… and just then, a young, bleeding girl runs by their table at an outdoor cafe.

She’s a Ukranian whose entire family was killed in the Russian invasion in March, and we saw her escape from a yacht after fighting a man. She’s so out of it that she gets hit by a car, and while Frank is signaling for an ambulance to come closer, a masked assailant walks up to her and shoots her where she’s lying in the middle of the street.

law-and-order-organized-crime-premiere-recap-season-3-episode-1
law-and-order-organized-crime-premiere-recap-season-3-episode-1

Det. Shaw (played by Supergirl‘s Mehcad Brooks), who is new to homicide after working in narcotics, arrives on the scene. Pretty soon, it looks like he’s going to work the case with Cosgrove. We soon learn that the girl’s name is Ava, and she was reported missing months before.

Cosgrove shepherds Shaw through his first death notification (Ava’s distraught aunt slaps him) and his first autopsy, which shows evidence that Ava was the victim of repeated sexual trauma. That, along with caviar in her stomach and salt water on her skin, lead the detectives to Chelsea Piers, where Cosgrove intimidates a dock manager into giving him surveillance footage of a mega yacht that was parked there the night before. And when Shaw says that maybe they can just get a subpoena next time, we learn that Cosgrove’s new (temporary?) partner is a lawyer as well as a cop.

The detectives learn more, which leads them to think that Ava was sex trafficked. And that brings them to SVU, where Capt. Benson hooks them up with some NYPD security camera footage that helps bring them to the man they think is the shooter. Frank gets up in the guy’s face, putting his hands on him, and that makes Stabler very mad when he finds out.

law-and-order-organized-crime-premiere-recap-season-3-episode-1
law-and-order-organized-crime-premiere-recap-season-3-episode-1

Turns out, Organized Crime has been working a case involving the guy for six months, and — as Elliot loudly informs Frank in the middle of the precinct — he’s worried that the shooter has been spooked and will take off.

Over at OC, Bell and a much calmer Stabler explain that the shooter, Maxim Sirenko, is deeply involved in a drug-and-other-bad-stuff ring. They’re hesitant to spook him and his gang, so they want to hold off and investigate more before attempting to bring him in. But then Cosgrove guilt-trips Stabler about how he thought he’d be more passionate about avenging the death of an innocent girl… and Bell says it’s Stabler’s call… and then Stabler is meeting with his criminal informant and having him clone Sirenko’s phone in a bid for the NYPD to nab some damning evidence about the murder.

Though it’s a very close call, the CI gets the job done. And Jet is able to pull downloaded surveillance footage from the phone, which gives them visuals of a potential witness (another girl) and her female pimp. Liv has Rollins, Velasco, Fin and the rest of the squad comb their records for, like, 90 seconds before Velasco has a lead on the pimp. Soon after, Cosgrove, Stabler and a SWAT unit are raiding the woman’s house. There’s some shooting, but they take her into custody with no casualties. Upstairs at the house, a young woman comes at Cosgrove with a kitchen knife, but he easily disarms her and warns all the other officers not to shoot. As he cuffs her, the woman cries and repeatedly begs him to shoot her.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of Organized Crime‘s premiere/the first hour of the crossover? Grade it via the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together in Montecito amid Cheating Claims — See the Photo

    Adam Levine admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage, but denied having an affair

  • Blue Jays might finally have the bullpen to push them over the top

    From its version of a "three-headed monster" on down, Toronto's bullpen has turned into one of the most feared in baseball.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,