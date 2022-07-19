Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Is Shot Dead Near the Show's Brooklyn Set

Kelly Wynne
·2 min read
Law &amp;amp; Order: Organized Crime logo
Law & Order: Organized Crime logo

NBC

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been killed in a shooting near the TV show's set.

An NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE the 31-year-old male crew member was sitting in his car on Henry Street in Brooklyn, New York, when a gunman opened the car door and shot the crew member multiple times in the head and neck.

The crew member — whose name has not been released — was not on set at the time of the shooting, the spokesperson said. The Wrap reported that he was hanging parking restrictions near Tuesday's Law & Order filming location at around 5:15 a.m. when he was approached by the gunman, who has not yet been identified.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the spokesperson confirmed.

NBC and Universal Television issued a statement on the loss of the crew member. "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," the statement, obtained by PEOPLE, read.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate.  Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time," it concluded.

Deadline reported that production on Law & Order: Organized Crime was shut down Tuesday following the man's death.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently filming its third season. The Law & Order spinoff series — which premiered in April 2021 — stars Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler.

Season 3 of the series is scheduled to air on Sept. 22.

