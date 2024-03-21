‘Law & Order’ & ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Renewed At NBC, ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ In Limbo

Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will be back for the 2024/25 season after NBC renewed the pair of shows but spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime is in a slightly more precarious position.

The network has renewed Law & Order for Season 24, while Law & Order: SVU will be back for Season 26.

More from Deadline

The future of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is in its fourth season, is still in discussion at the network. It has been the lowest rated of Dick Wolf’s NBC shows and has had a number of showrunners over its course. Matt Olmstead started out as showrunner, replaced by Ilene Chaiken, who was replaced by Barry O’Brien. Bryan Goluboff was named showrunner for season three but left after three months, replaced by Sean Jablonski, who also left shortly after due to “creative differences” and was replaced by David Graziano. John Shiban is showrunner for season four.

The moves come as NBC has also renewed its One Chicago trio of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

RELATED: 2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Law & Order itself has gone through some significant casting changes. Jeffrey Donovan, who played Detective Frank Cosgrove, left before production and Veep’s Reid Scott joined the cast as Detective Vincent Riley.

Then after nearly 30 years and over 400 episodes, it emerged that Sam Waterson, who played Jack McCoy, was leaving the show. Scandal’s Tony Goldwyn joined as the new DA, Nicholas Baxter.

Mehcad Brooks, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi also star.

Law & Order is averaging 7.7 million viewers, which is up +56% and up +122% in the demo, according to NBC.

Over on SVU, Deadline revealed earlier this month that Kelli Giddish would be returning as Amanda Rollins. The show is led by Mariska Hargitay, who is expected to return for Season 26. Ice-T, Peter Scanavino and Octavio Pisano also star.

Story continues

Per NBC, Law & Order: SVU is averaging 11.2 million viewers, which is up 111% and up +325% in the demo. David Graziano serves as showrunner.

All the shows are produced by Universal Television, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.