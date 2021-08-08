'Law & Order' Fans Are Buzzing Nonstop About a Christopher Meloni Prank Gone Wrong



In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Detective Elliot Stabler is at the top of his game solving crimes on the streets of New York City. But in real life, it seems actor Christopher Meloni isn't always quite as observant.

Case in point when fellow Law & Order costar Ainsley Seiger, who portrays hacker Jet Slootmaekers on the NBC show, put him to the test with a pair of earrings. Turns out, they weren't just any old earrings — these earrings were inspired by his Interview Magazine photoshoot back in June. The dangly earrings depict Chris wearing a bright green tank top, neon pink pants, white kicks and tinted aviator sunglasses.

Ainsley recruited costar Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell, to help her out with the prank dubbed “Operation Earrings.” While on the set of the Law & Order spinoff, Ainsley wore the earrings while filming season 2 and Danielle stood nearby with a timer. Unfortunately, the two jokers had to call it quits when a half hour passed and Chris didn't notice a thing.

“It took 31:33.45 seconds for @Chris_Meloni to notice that @ainsleyseigers was wearing Chris Meloni earrings,” Danielle wrote on Twitter. “Well she actually told him. He’s such a Dude. LOL.”

It took 31:33.45 seconds for @Chris_Meloni to notice that @ainsleyseigers was wearing Chris Meloni earrings. Well she actually told him. He’s such a Dude. LOL pic.twitter.com/7noKsJz9mn — Danielle Moné Truitt (@DaniMoneTruitt) July 31, 2021

After hearing about the hilarious prank and the even funnier outcome, Law & Order fans immediately rushed to the Twitter and broke into collective laughter.

“Omg they’re actually really big And he had his glasses too?? Damn Chris 😂,” one person wrote. “The fact that the hot pink and lime green didn’t give him a clue is unreal,” another added. “The fact that you started a timer. 😂🤣,” a different fan said. “😂😂😂 he in his own world trying get these scenes together,” a follower commented.

What’s more, many folks asked what Chris’s reaction was when he finally figured out what was going on. While we don’t know exactly what he said, the actor later posted photos on his Instagram of Ainsley modeling the earrings.

“Style, beauty, and grace on the set of #L&O:OC,” he captioned the pics.

Without hesitation, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay took one look at the earrings and said, “I need me a pair of those….” Same, Mariska. Same.

Based on this prank-gone-wrong interaction alone, it seems like Chris is pretty chill on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime. When recently speaking to Men's Health, the actor made it clear that he's adopted a go-with-the-flow attitude when it comes to the show.

"This time around with the Law & Order ride, I’m not stressed by: Will it go well? Will it not go well?," he explained, referencing his surprising exit from Law & Order: SVU a decade ago. "Not that I know how it’s going to go. Just that, eh, just ride. Just do, just be."

