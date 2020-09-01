The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 25, 2020, Citron Research published a report; (1) highlighting the steep upward trend in subprime auto loan delinquencies, (2) observing "[o]ver the years Credit Acceptance has been taking on riskier and lower return loans and hiding the true volatility of its earnings through aggressive accounting," and (3) questioning the accuracy of the reported book value of the company's loans.

Then, on April 20, 2020, after the market closed, the Company announced it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2020.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $40.71 per share, or over 13%, to close at $254.00 per share on April 21, 2020.

On August 31, 2020, the Attorney General of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against Credit Acceptance. The Lawsuit alleges that the Company made unfair and deceptive loans to consumers and engaged in unfair debt collection tactics, amongst other charges. According to the AG, the Company has engaged in this behavior since 2013.

On this news, the Company’s share fell more than 15% in intraday trading.

