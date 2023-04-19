The law, not the referee, is to blame for Olly Woodburn's red card outrage

Match referee Karl Dickson talks to Olly Woodburn of Exeter Chiefs before he is sent off during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Exeter Chiefs at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on April 16, 2023 in Leicester, England - David Rogers/Getty Images

Any time someone mounts their soap box to bang on about rugby values, usually accompanied by the cliché that it is a hooligan’s game played by gentlemen, I find it does the sport a disservice.

In the case of players calling out a referee on social media, however, I will make an exception. Respect for match officials is one of rugby’s founding tenets that is being eroded like a cliff by the the waves of controversy that seem to come in on a weekly basis, the latest of which arrived when Olly Woodburn was shown a second yellow card in Exeter Chiefs’ 62-19 defeat to Leicester Tigers.

This has gone back years but has escalated since Rassie Erasmus launched his attack on referee Nic Berry during the 2021 Lions series. After all, Erasmus has never shown any contrition for the premeditated verbal assault on Berry, even finding it all a big laugh in spite of Berry and his family receiving death threats.

Since then it seems to be open season for players to pile in any time a decision goes against their team. On Sunday, it was Exeter’s turn. Referee Karl Dickson showed Woodburn a red card after attempting to stop a sliding Chris Ashton from reaching the try line.

The onlooking Jack Nowell tweeted: “I’m actually in shock, like shock shocked. What the hell is happening? That’s one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen. EVER.” Dickson, however, was merely applying the very letter of the law.

Referees are currently being asked to consistently apply the lawbook, use their common sense and be concussion guardians. Frequently these demands are mutually exclusive. Then there is the television match official, sitting like a devil on their shoulder. In years gone by, no one would have picked up on the Woodburn incident in real time, the game would have gone on and it would have been quickly forgotten. Once it goes to super-slow-mo replay, however, then the power of discretion is removed from the referee.

You can disagree with law, by all means. I do and think it is massively unfair that Woodburn was sent off. The problem, however, is the lawbook. Nowell would have been within his rights to tweet “that’s one of the worst laws I’ve ever seen. EVER.” But the moment you switch that to “decision” then opens the gates of social media hell on the official. As it is Nowell is now facing a disciplinary citing on Wednesday night.

Dickson, a former England scrum-half, has a tough enough chin to deal with any brickbats that come his way, but there is also a pernicious knock-on effect. Speak to anyone in the grass-roots game and the availability of referees is just as much a burning issue as the declining player numbers. When referees are undermined at elite level then that will filter through the pyramid.

Thankfully, the widespread cases of physical assault reported on officials in Sunday league football has not crossed over to rugby, but it starts when referees are haranged to the extent that Aleksandar Mitrovic thinks he is within his rights to barge Chris Kavanagh.

Nowell, Joe Marler and Ellis Genge are great examples of rugby players making themselves accessible on social media and displaying their true personalities, unlike the majority of elite footballers whose Twitter accounts are controlled by third-party companies.

But, as Peter Parker was once told, with great power comes great responsibility and here Nowell overstepped the mark.