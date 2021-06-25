Law Minister RS Prasad Denied Access to Twitter for Almost an Hour

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has claimed that Twitter denied him access to his account for almost an hour, on Friday, 25 June.



Taking to Twitter, after access was restored, Prasad said:

"“Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account.”" -

Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account. pic.twitter.com/WspPmor9Su — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

