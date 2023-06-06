'Law & Order' Toronto spinoff: What we know so far about the upcoming show

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent coming to Citytv Spring 2024

Move over Jack McCoy because Toronto will be getting its own version of the famed legal drama Law & Order, titled Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

Set to be released Spring 2024, the series will be comprised of 10 one-hour episodes, with production taking place in Toronto later this year.

The description of the series, outlined in a release shared Monday, describes the show as "a psychological thriller wrapped in a criminal investigation."

"The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week," a statement from Hayden Mindell, senior vice president, television, with Rogers Sports & Media reads. "We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic global format."

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will "showcase original Canadian stories written and produced by, and starring, Canadians" and will follow "an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto."

"Our team is excited for the unique opportunity to produce a distinctly Canadian version of Criminal Intent in partnership with Cameron Pictures," a statement from Erin Haskett, president and executive producer of Lark Productions, reads.

Another statement, from Amy Cameron, co-founder and executive producer with Cameron Pictures Inc., echoed Haskett and Mindell's statements, indicating that the company is "thrilled" to be working on this production and "cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise."

The announcement of this upcoming series comes just as many U.S. writers, members of the Writers Guild of America, continue to strike, with concerns about writers not being properly compensated for streaming content they've worked on. The existing contracts were created before the boom of online streaming.

Following Monday's announcement, many people have taken to social media to respond, and even share their thoughts on some possible local storylines.

