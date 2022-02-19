Lavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Russian FM Lavrov and his Greek counterpart Dendias attend a news conference in Moscow

MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) - Russia's top diplomat told France's foreign minister by phone on Saturday that ignoring Moscow's security demands was bad for stability in Europe and elsewhere, Russia's foreign ministry said, as tensions surged in eastern Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's veteran foreign minister, told France's Jean-Yves Le Drian that all countries should comply with their commitments to ensure the principle of "equal and indivisible security", the ministry said.

"Ignoring Russia's legitimate rights in this area adversely affects the stability not only on the European continent, but also in the world," it said in a statement.

For his part, Le Drian said that dialogue was still possible, and that France was committed to work for it, but it was up to Russia to make that choice.

"Today, Russia's actions and words are out of step," Le Drian's ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova in Moscow and Juliette Jabkhiro in Paris; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Christina Fincher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia voices alarm over sharp increase of Donbass shelling

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov voiced alarm on Friday over a sharp increase in shelling in eastern Ukraine and accused the OSCE special monitoring mission of glossing over what he said were Ukrainian violations of the peace process. Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists have been fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine since 2014 in a conflict that Kyiv says has claimed some 15,000 lives. Washington and its allies have raised fears that the upsurge in violence in the Donbass could form part of a Russian pretext to invade Ukraine.

  • Ukraine reports a soldier killed in separatists shelling

    KYIV (Reuters) -The Ukrainian military said a soldier was killed in shelling by pro-Russian separatists on Saturday morning in east Ukraine, where violence this week in a longrunning conflict has stirred concern it could be the triggger for Russian military action. The Ukrainian militay said on its Facebook page that it had recorded 19 ceasefire violations by the separatists since the start of the day compared with 66 cases over the previous 24 hours. Separatists opened fire on more than 20 settlements, using heavy artillery, which have been prohibited by Minsk agreements, the military said.

  • 'The United States stands with our allies': Austin

    Austin vowed Washington would stand with its Baltic allies but declined to be drawn on whether he would answer Lithuanian calls for additional troops."I want everyone in Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia to know -- and I want President (Vladimir) Putin in the Kremlin to know -- that the United States stands with our allies," Austin told a news conference in Vilnius, after talks with Lithuanian leaders.

  • Harris on Ukraine: World at 'a decisive moment in history'

    Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it will face “unprecedented” financial penalties if it invades Ukraine and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States. The world is at “a decisive moment in history," she told Ukraine's president, who said he just wants peace for his nation. Harris spoke at the annual Munich Security Conference the day after President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Russia's Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade neighboring Ukraine.

  • Western leaders worried as China joins Russia in NATO expansion row

    Western leaders on Saturday said Russia and China were seeking to "replace the existing international rules" with their own order, as Beijing backed Moscow in the Kremlin's showdown with the western military alliance, NATO. US President Joe Biden has warned that Vladimir Putin plans an invasion of former Soviet state, Ukraine, within days.Moscow is using the threat against Ukraine to demand a halt to NATO expansion and what it calls "Cold War" ideologies."For the first time we now see Beijing jo

  • Kamala Harris, standing beside Ukranian leader, vowed a tough response to a Russian invasion

    Vice President Kamala Harris warns Russia, which the administration believes is set to invade Ukraine, of severe consequences from a unified West.

  • NextEra takes $800 million charge for WV-VA Mountain Valley natgas pipe

    NextEra said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday that its NextEra Energy Resources unit and other Mountain Valley joint venture partners continue to evaluate options and next steps for the project. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit over the last month has invalidated key permits for the project issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

  • Putin launches nuclear drills as U.S. says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

    DONETSK, Ukraine/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday and Washington said Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border were "poised to strike". As Western nations fear the start of one the worst conflicts since the Cold War, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian forces were beginning to "uncoil and move closer" to the border with its former Soviet neighbour. "We hope he steps back from the brink of conflict," he told a news conference on a visit to Lithuania, saying an invasion of Ukraine was not inevitable.

  • Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Kristaps Porzingis trade: ‘We were able to turn KP into two players’

    Mavs GM Nico Harrison: 'I think the biggest thing is we were able to turn KP into two players that give us depth. And so I think for us, that was the biggest thing that we could take away from is like we a chance to turn one player into two and kind ...

  • Germany's Scholz says now is 'moment of truth' for Iran deal

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that “now is the moment of truth” to determine whether Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers can be salvaged, and the Iranian leadership needs to make a choice. Negotiators from Iran and the remaining parties to the agreement — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are working in Vienna to restore life to the accord, which granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

  • US stocks could tumble almost 20% on Russia-Ukraine tensions — and investors are being too complacent, RBC says

    US stocks could suffer drops similar to those brought on by the two Iraq wars or the China trade dispute, RBC said.

  • Ukraine won't respond to provocations, Zelenskiy says

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Ukraine would not respond to provocations in the eastern Donbass region and would strive to establish peace through diplomacy. Zelenskiy flew to Germany to attend a security conference as his country is bracing for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. "We do not respond to provocations and strive to establish peace exclusively through diplomacy," Zelenskiy wrote on his Instagram.

  • US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics. “They are uncoiling and are now poised to strike,” Austin said Saturday about the readiness of Russia’s troops to attack Ukraine.

  • Russian troops are beginning to 'uncoil' and are 'poised to strike' Ukraine, US defense secretary says

    Russian troops are moving into the "right kinds of positions" to launch an attack on Ukraine, US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar