Lavras Gold launches Gold Trail in Rio Grande do Sul

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A cultural education program on the importance of gold mining to the development of the town of Lavras do Sul was launched earlier this month by Lavras do Sul Mineração (LDS Mineração), Lavras Gold Corp.’s (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) Brazilian subsidiary.



Developed in partnership with LDS Mineração, the Rota do Ouro, or Gold Trail, is a route with five stations that each highlight an aspect of gold mining history in the Lavras do Sul Community:

Estação Memória at Casa de Cultura José Neri da Silveira

Estação Pecuária at Olavo de Almeida Macedo Exhibition Park

Estação Water at Camping Municipal Zeferino Teixeira

Garimpo Station at Caju Negócios Imobiliários

Mineral Riches Station at the office of LDS Mineração.



All community members will be able to tour the route, but the project’s outreach will initially focus on Grade 4 students in the town’s elementary school. Children will visit twice, once each semester, coinciding with when the curriculum covers the town’s history.

“We want this to be an interactive experience,” said Paulo Serpa, Lavras Gold’s Country Manager. “At the beginning of the visit, every child will receive a passport that will be stamped at each station after a presentation on what happened there and why it’s important.”

The final station is at the Company’s offices, where a geologist will show some drill core and mineral samples and talk about Lavras Gold’s exploration program.

About 24 representatives from the community, including from the departments of education, environment, and planning, attended the inaugural tour. Each guest received a small biodegradable jewelry box made from sheep’s wool by local artisans.

“We chose something connected to the town that referenced gold,” said Fernanda Carvalho, who created the Gold Trail and consults on social integration projects for LDS Mineração. “Inside we placed broad beans, which are native to the area and can be planted and grown locally.”

CEO Michael Durose will talk more about the Gold Trail and how Lavras Gold is building strong community relationships in a panel on Latin America at Mines and Money Miami on Friday, February 24 starting at 3 p.m.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is in Rio Grande do Sul State and primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares.

Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact information Michael Durose Annemarie Brissenden President & CEO Investor Relations 416-844-6284 416-844-6284 investor@lavrasgold.com investor@lavrasgold.com

