Lavo Ristorante opens on Sunset Strip with Italian seafood and a 1-pound meatball

Stephanie Breijo
·3 min read

Lavo

The team behind Tao, Beauty & Essex and the Highlight Room opened a new coastal Italian, indoor-outdoor restaurant on the Sunset Strip this week. Lavo Ristorante is a sibling concept to Italian restaurant Lavo — which Tao Hospitality Group operates in New York City, Las Vegas and Singapore — and is serving red-prawn crudo, veal Marsala, fresh pasta, fritto misto, a 1-pound meatball, cacio e pepe pizza, handmade burrata and other dishes to diners (there are 250 seats) under a retractable roof. The group’s chief culinary officer, Ralph Scamardella, oversees the menu, with Michael Priore (formerly of Bestia, Bavel and Angelini Osteria) serving as executive chef. Craig Schoettler (formerly of Alinea and the Aviary) designed the bar program with cocktails such as an Amalfi-inspired gin and tonic (there's also a 230-bottle wine list). Lavo Ristorante is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday to Thursday, and from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; brunch service is expected to follow.

9201 Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, West Hollywood, lavoristorante.com

Market with Maum

A new monthly market spotlighting Korean American chefs, bakers and makers is popping up across Los Angeles. Maum, a community-minded organization that champions local Korean business, is behind the pop-up market, which next appears on March 20 at ERA Studio in the Arts District, followed by an April 23 event at Platform Park in Culver City. Entry is $5 to the market, which on March 20 features 55 sellers, with nearly half of them offering food and drink such as cookies, artisanal soju, coffee, tea, modern Korean tapas and quinoa kimbap. For event updates follow @madewithmaum on Instagram.

1919 Bay St., Los Angeles, madewithmaum.com/mar

Fat Tomato Pizza

New York-style pizza chain Fat Tomato is open in Koreatown. The newest Fat Tomato — which also maintains locations including Hermosa Beach, San Pedro, Marina Del Rey and Long Beach — offers whole pizzas, by-the-slice options, salads, pastas and appetizers such as garlic knots, mozzarella sticks and corn cheese; all sauces and dressings are made in-house. Gluten-free crust and nondairy cheese are available, as are options such as a Caprese-inspired pizza, barbecue chicken pizza and a spinach-laden Popeye’s pie. Fat Tomato in Koreatown is open daily from 3 p.m. to midnight.

301 S. Western Ave., Unit 104, (213) 277-1900, gofattomato.com

MainRo

Nightclub entrepreneur Romain Zago, of Miami’s Mynt Lounge, just opened a sprawling restaurant and entertainment experience called MainRo. The 7,500-square-foot Hollywood spot fills the former Beso space and offers primarily pan-Asian dishes, including sushi, stone-cooked Wagyu, caviar service, roast duck, truffle pasta and steaks, available at two seatings (6:30-8:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m.). Both dinner seatings include live performances such as bands and DJs, playing out on a stage designed for light shows, surrounded by reflective walls and chandeliers that are all part of the act.

6350 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (818) 514-4142, mainro.com

Masters of Taste

Fundraising food festival Masters of Taste is returning for its fifth year, bringing more than 100 representatives of restaurants, bars, bakeries, wineries and breweries to the Rose Bowl on April 3. Gabi James, Lunasia, Bone Kettle, Luv2Eat Thai Bistro, Poppy + Rose, the Raymond 1886, Gracias Madre and more will offer unlimited bites and sips, with 100% of the event’s ticket proceeds benefiting local nonprofit Union Station Homeless Services. Vanda Asapahu of Westchester’s Ayara Thai Cuisine will serve as the event’s host chef and lead a food tent inspired by the Thai holiday Songkran. General admission ($135) includes entry from 4 to 7 p.m., while VIP ($195) includes 3 p.m. entry, access to special areas and exclusive tasting items.

1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, (626) 791-6677, mastersoftastela.com

Cracker Barrel Kitchen Lawndale

Southern comfort-food chain Cracker Barrel launched a ghost kitchen in Hollywood last October, and on March 15 it expands to the South Bay. Dishes like chicken and dumplings, hash brown casserole and all-day breakfast are available for delivery in Lawndale via DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

crackerbarrel.com/cbkitchen

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • All-Black hockey game will celebrate the past and inspire the future: task force chair

    A piece of Nova Scotia's hockey history will be celebrated in Dartmouth, N.S. this weekend as two all-Black hockey teams hit the ice. The two sides will meet Saturday night to commemorate a game in the 1920s between the Truro Victorias and the Africville Seasides of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. Speaking with the CBC's Tom Murphy on Friday, Dean Smith, the chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's diversity and inclusion task force said the original game was a "fierce battle." "Many people are

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;